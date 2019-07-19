Showbiz & Celebrity / Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge

Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge

Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 19, 2019

Hina P. Ansari

by  

After the #10YearChallenge and the more recent #BottleCapChallenge, it was about time another challenge took over social media. Cue: The #AgeChallenge or better known as #FaceAppChallenge. Basically, the FaceApp shows what you will look like in 50 years. Check out our list of celebs whom we think won and lost the FaceApp Challenge.  

 

Many have been posting their aged photos, and celebs were soon jumping in on this social media storm. From Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to Mindy Kaling and the Jonas Brothers, there’s many Hollywood and Bollywood celebs aging gracefully with the help of this app. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor (who were one of the first ones from Bollywood to post) also shared their FaceApp challenge photos.

 

Arjun Kapoor

“Old age hit me like .. 👀”

 

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Arjun Kapoor. Photo Credit: instagram.com/arjunkapoor

 

Varun Dhawan

“70 years of reebok X varundhawan. P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100.”

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Arjun Kapoor
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Arjun Kapoor: Varun Dhawan. Photo Credit: instagram.com/varundvn/

 

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Even Bollywood fan pages got into the act.

 

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/ranveersingh_updates

 

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Ranveer Singh. Photo Credit: www.instagram/ranveersinghfcs

 

 

Mindy Kaling


 “Equal parts hilarious and terrifying.”

 

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Mindy Kaling. Photo Credit: instagram.com/mindykaling/

 

And then there are some that we feel should have stayed in the here and now.

Jonas Brothers


“When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”

 

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Jonas Brothers. Photo Credit: instagram.com/jonasbrothers/

 

Kevin Hart


“Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂”

 

Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
Celebs Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge: Kevin Hart. Photo Credit: instagram.com/kevinhart4real/

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram

TAGS

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

Showbiz & Celebrity

