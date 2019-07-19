Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge

After the #10YearChallenge and the more recent #BottleCapChallenge, it was about time another challenge took over social media. Cue: The #AgeChallenge or better known as #FaceAppChallenge. Basically, the FaceApp shows what you will look like in 50 years. Check out our list of celebs whom we think won and lost the FaceApp Challenge.

Many have been posting their aged photos, and celebs were soon jumping in on this social media storm. From Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to Mindy Kaling and the Jonas Brothers, there’s many Hollywood and Bollywood celebs aging gracefully with the help of this app. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor (who were one of the first ones from Bollywood to post) also shared their FaceApp challenge photos.

Arjun Kapoor

“Old age hit me like .. 👀”



Varun Dhawan

“70 years of reebok X varundhawan. P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Even Bollywood fan pages got into the act.

Mindy Kaling



“Equal parts hilarious and terrifying.”



And then there are some that we feel should have stayed in the here and now.

Jonas Brothers



“When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”



Kevin Hart



“Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂”

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram