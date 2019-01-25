The first viral challenge to hit 2019 was the #10YearsChallenge that encouraged everyone to share their photos from 2009 and 2019. Even celebrities jumped in on the fun and shared some shocking photos that stopped us in our tracks. Check out our favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos that stopped us in our tracks.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar shared this photo with the caption: “A decade!! High on hair dye but still resisting Botox! I hope this feeling lasts!!” #10YearChallenge



Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo still from her film Delhi 6, which she filmed when she was 23, to her most recent film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She captioned it: “#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor”.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha also used the social media trend to promote her new film Aadat, comparing it to her film Race. She certainly looks the same in both photos. She captioned: “#10yearchallenge seems fun…love how life makes us all go through so many phases… even in the way we look… I have no reason to complain… life has been awesome in these last 10 years… looking forward always ❤️ #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( 📸 Race to my new film #Aadat)”.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also shared a 10 year photo, and honestly, she doesn’t look like she’s aged.

Malaika Arora

Pushing the envelope further, Malaika played the #20YearChallenge. She wrote on Instagram: “My #20yearchallenge … been an amazing last 20yrs,look forward to the next 20 years.”

Padma Lakshmi

Padma also put a spin on the challenge, taking it 20 years back. Um, we’ll have what she’s having. She posted: “Me after a sip of coconut water 🥥💧1999/2019…. not quite the #10yearchallenge. More like the #20yearchallenge!”

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com