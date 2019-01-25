Showbiz & Celebrity / Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks

Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks

Jan 25, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

The first viral challenge to hit 2019 was the #10YearsChallenge that encouraged everyone to share their photos from 2009 and 2019. Even celebrities jumped in on the fun and shared some shocking photos that stopped us in our tracks. Check out our favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos that stopped us in our tracks. 

 

Karan Johar
Karan Johar shared this photo with the caption: “A decade!! High on hair dye but still resisting Botox! I hope this feeling lasts!!” #10YearChallenge

Karan Johar
Photo Credit: instagram.com/karanjohar/

 

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor shared a photo still from her film Delhi 6, which she filmed when she was 23, to her most recent film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She captioned it: “#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor”.

 

Sonam Kapoor
Photo Credit: instagram.com/sonamkapoor

 

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha also used the social media trend to promote her new film Aadat, comparing it to her film Race. She certainly looks the same in both photos. She captioned: “#10yearchallenge seems fun…love how life makes us all go through so many phases… even in the way we look… I have no reason to complain… life has been awesome in these last 10 years… looking forward always ❤️ #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( 📸 Race to my new film #Aadat)”.

 

Bipasha Basu
Photo Credit: instagram.com/bipashabasu/

 

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty also shared a 10 year photo, and honestly, she doesn’t look like she’s aged.

 

Shilpa Shetty
Photo Credit: instagram.com/theshilpashetty

 

Malaika Arora 
Pushing the envelope further, Malaika played the #20YearChallenge. She wrote on Instagram: “My #20yearchallenge … been an amazing last 20yrs,look forward to the next 20 years.”

 

Malaika Arora
Photo Credit: instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial

 

Padma Lakshmi
Padma also put a spin on the challenge, taking it 20 years back. Um, we’ll have what she’s having. She posted: “Me after a sip of coconut water 🥥💧1999/2019…. not quite the #10yearchallenge. More like the #20yearchallenge!”

 

 

Padma Lakshmi
Photo Credit: instagram.com/padmalakshmi

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com 

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood's finest actors and industr...

