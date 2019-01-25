Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
Showbiz & Celebrity Jan 25, 2019
The first viral challenge to hit 2019 was the #10YearsChallenge that encouraged everyone to share their photos from 2009 and 2019. Even celebrities jumped in on the fun and shared some shocking photos that stopped us in our tracks. Check out our favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos that stopped us in our tracks.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar shared this photo with the caption: “A decade!! High on hair dye but still resisting Botox! I hope this feeling lasts!!” #10YearChallenge
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor shared a photo still from her film Delhi 6, which she filmed when she was 23, to her most recent film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She captioned it: “#10yearchallenge #23to33 from DELHI 6 to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga.. do you think I got dads genes??? @anilskapoor”.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha also used the social media trend to promote her new film Aadat, comparing it to her film Race. She certainly looks the same in both photos. She captioned: “#10yearchallenge seems fun…love how life makes us all go through so many phases… even in the way we look… I have no reason to complain… life has been awesome in these last 10 years… looking forward always ❤️ #loveyourself #grateful #lovelife ( 📸 Race to my new film #Aadat)”.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty also shared a 10 year photo, and honestly, she doesn’t look like she’s aged.
Malaika Arora
Pushing the envelope further, Malaika played the #20YearChallenge. She wrote on Instagram: “My #20yearchallenge … been an amazing last 20yrs,look forward to the next 20 years.”
Padma Lakshmi
Padma also put a spin on the challenge, taking it 20 years back. Um, we’ll have what she’s having. She posted: “Me after a sip of coconut water 🥥💧1999/2019…. not quite the #10yearchallenge. More like the #20yearchallenge!”
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!