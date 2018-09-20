Showbiz & Celebrity / Don’t You Wanna Know What I’m Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List

Showbiz & Celebrity Sep 20, 2018

Tessa Johnson

It’s a wrap for The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year and once again the stars came to shine on the red carpet. Bollywood and Hollywood A-listers did not disappoint on the red carpet and we’ve chosen who was hot! So check out our TIFF 2018 best dressed list below! 

 

Smooth Like Velvet

Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde and Thandie Newton were in fashion and on trend for the fall season in their velvet looks. Gaga looked glorious in a black velvet and pink gown by Ralph and Russo couture. That slit and sculpted neck line was everything! It was all plunging necklines for Wilde in a full black and gold belted Alexandra Vauthier gown. And, Newton in an emerald green Oscar de la Renta.

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Toronto International Film Festival, Olvia Wilde at the Life It Self premiere & Thandie Newton at The Death And Life Of John F. Donovan premiere. Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre & Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Audi Canada And Links Of London Post-Screening Event For A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

All That Glitters

Taapsee Panu lit the TIFF red carpet on fire at the Husband Material premiere. Panu was a vision in traditional Indian couture. She wore an ivory Ridhi Mehra gown with a feather detailed black and gold embroidered jacket. Regina Hall gave us Grecian goddess in a gold lame Alberta Ferretti gown. Pom Klementieff glitter rocked a gold mini at the Rich Boy Rick premiere. And, Nazanin Bonaidi sparkled in a sea blue Prabal Gurung gown.

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Toronto International Film Festival, Regina Hall, The Hate U Give premiere & Pom Klementieff, White Boy Rick premiere. Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

 

Toronto International Film Festival, Taapsee Panu, Husband Material premiere
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

 

Toronto International Film Festival, Nazanin Boniadi, Hotel Mumbai premiere
Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

 

Women In Suits

A tailored suit is becoming the norm for a red-carpet appearance and we love it! It’s empowering and creates a powerful sartorial statement. Our favourites are Julia Roberts in Givenchy Couture.  Tess Haubrich in Daniel Avakian and Radhika Apte.

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Toronto International Film Festival, Julia Roberts, Homecoming premiere & Tess Haubrich, Nekrotronic premiere. Photo Credit: George Pimentel & Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Toronto International Film Festival, Radhika Apte, The Wedding Guest premiere. Photo Credit: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

 

Keep It Simple

There is an art to keeping it simple and stylish and these ladies showed us how it’s done. Christina Hendricks looked striking in red. Amandla Stenberg kept it edgy and cute in leather pleated frock. And, Canadian actress Paveen Kaur looked sexy and flawless in jeweled tone slip dress.

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Toronto International Film Festival, Amandla Stenberg, Where Hands Touch, premiere & Christina Hendricks, American Woman premiere. Photo Credit: George Pimental & Presley Ann/Getty Images

 

Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List: Toronto International Film Festival, Parveen Kaur, Through Black Spruce premiere. Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

 

Main Image Photo Credit: TIFF/George Pimentel (Lady Gaga)/Amanda Edwards (Parveen Kaur)/Getty Images

