Don’t You Wanna Know What I’m Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Showbiz & Celebrity Sep 20, 2018
It’s a wrap for The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year and once again the stars came to shine on the red carpet. Bollywood and Hollywood A-listers did not disappoint on the red carpet and we’ve chosen who was hot! So check out our TIFF 2018 best dressed list below!
Smooth Like Velvet
Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde and Thandie Newton were in fashion and on trend for the fall season in their velvet looks. Gaga looked glorious in a black velvet and pink gown by Ralph and Russo couture. That slit and sculpted neck line was everything! It was all plunging necklines for Wilde in a full black and gold belted Alexandra Vauthier gown. And, Newton in an emerald green Oscar de la Renta.
All That Glitters
Taapsee Panu lit the TIFF red carpet on fire at the Husband Material premiere. Panu was a vision in traditional Indian couture. She wore an ivory Ridhi Mehra gown with a feather detailed black and gold embroidered jacket. Regina Hall gave us Grecian goddess in a gold lame Alberta Ferretti gown. Pom Klementieff glitter rocked a gold mini at the Rich Boy Rick premiere. And, Nazanin Bonaidi sparkled in a sea blue Prabal Gurung gown.
Women In Suits
A tailored suit is becoming the norm for a red-carpet appearance and we love it! It’s empowering and creates a powerful sartorial statement. Our favourites are Julia Roberts in Givenchy Couture. Tess Haubrich in Daniel Avakian and Radhika Apte.
Keep It Simple
There is an art to keeping it simple and stylish and these ladies showed us how it’s done. Christina Hendricks looked striking in red. Amandla Stenberg kept it edgy and cute in leather pleated frock. And, Canadian actress Paveen Kaur looked sexy and flawless in jeweled tone slip dress.
Main Image Photo Credit: TIFF/George Pimentel (Lady Gaga)/Amanda Edwards (Parveen Kaur)/Getty Images
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
-
Arshad Khan Fearlessly Confronts Father-Son Issues In His Debut LGBTQ Documentary "ABU"
-
Look At That Face! South Asian Models Who Are Ruling The Ad World
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!