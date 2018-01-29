February Bollywood Films You Need To Watch!
Jan 29, 2018
Check out our list of February Bollywood films that you should put on your must-watch list now!
Director: Aabis Raza
Cast: Elnaaz Norouzi, Adeel Chaudhry, Ayaz Samoo, Hajra Yameen, Ghana Ali, Naeem Haque, Asif Raza Mir, Asma Abbas, Nayyer Ejaz
Release Date: 2nd February 2018
Maan Jao Na will mark the Pakistan debut of Naaz Norouzi. Naaz is an Iranian model who is also a dancer and loves football. The star speaks a number of different languages inclusding Urdu, Persian, German, English and French. From the tender age of 15 she has been travelling the world whilst modelling and walking the ramp for brands such as Lacoste and Dior and this has helped her develop into the person she is today. The trailer for the film has given off the vibe that they are trying to achieve a blockbuster masala film and what a better way to do that then to have a storyline that features a love triangle.
Director: Neeraj Pandey
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher
Release Date: 9th February 2018
Neeraj Panday is known for associating with Akshay Kumar and with hits like Baby and Special 26 but now the filmmaker has decided to team up with other Bollywood stars and so after Sushant Singh Rajput he has brought in Sidharth Malhotra alongside Manoj Bajpayee in the new film Aiyaary. The film is based on Malhotra playing a military intelligence officer and Bajpayee his mentor and therefore is has been titled Aiyaary. Although it is not a love story there are other characters which make up the basis of the film. Originally the film was set to clash with Anushka Sharma’s Pari and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but Pari’s date was changed.
Director: Luv Ranjan
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Nijar
Release Date: 9th February 2018
This film feels like it needs the word “Shaadi” on the end of the title and that is what it is based on. Titu (Sunny Singh) is getting married to a girl named Sweety (Nushrat Bharucha) who is seen as the perfect woman but of course there has to be drama and this comes in the form of Titu’s friend Sonu who thinks she is too good to be true. Whilst Titu and his family are in awe of Sweety, Sonu is not so convinced and finds her actions to be suspicious. This causes problems between the two as they try to out do each other.
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Cast: Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Shukla, Vipin Sharma, Vineet Kumar Singh, Dalip Tahil, Anurag Kashyap
Release Date: 16th February 2018
The director of the film Daas Dev has said that the film follows a different path to the classic novel Devdas as the character in his film instead of going from Dev to Das, goes from Das to Dev. In Devdas we see the journey of Dev turning into a servant but in Daas Dev it’s the other way round. Mishra (in a recent interview) said “My Devdas is not that much of a loser; he doesn’t get stuck in his difficulties but rather evolves out of it.” Of course this version does not have the star studded cast as Devdas to help it so we will have to wait and see how it does.
Director: Siddharth P Malhotra
Cast: Rani Mukherjee
Release Date: 23rd February 2018
Hichki is a film based on an adaptation of the Hollywood film Front Of The Class which is in turn based on a book named Front Of The Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me The Teacher I Never Had. Yash Raj Films noted that although they required the rights for the book this was a completely new film. It is an uplifting story of a girl chasing her dreams despite limitations. Both the book and the Hollywood film was based on the life of a man whereas this Bollywood version follows the life of a girl.
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani
Release Date: 23rd February 2018
This brand new John Abraham film is based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. The film release date was pushed from December 2017 as it would have clashed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Abraham himself has said “I think it is an interesting film. Atal Ji was one of the greatest Prime Ministers we had, but this is film and it has to be entertaining. Neither we are political nor are we showing anything in the film which is overtly political. We have just tried to make an entertaining film.” We look forward to seeing how they bring the true events to the big screen.
Director: Tabrez Noorani
Cast: Richa Chaddha,Demi Moore,Freida Pinto,Mark Duplass
Release Date: 23rd February 2018
With films like Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi under your belt you know that Tabrez Noorani (who also produced Eat, Pray, Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) is only going to produce quality films and that’s exactly what Love Sonia looks like it’s going to be. Love Sonia tells the story of a brave young girl called Sonia, from a small Indian village whose life is completely turned upside down after getting trapped in the world wide sex trade network. The film features Freida Pinto with newcomer Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. With this being Noorani’s directorial debut, he told Reuters that funding for this film that is tackling this subject matter was difficult, “It took a long time. There aren’t many people who want to put money into something like this. There haven’t been a lot of films on trafficking out there because it isn’t such an easy, uplifting story.”

Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...
