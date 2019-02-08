From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day
Showbiz & Celebrity Feb 08, 2019
A perfect addition to the Valentine’s day menu is the perfect flick! From Bollywood to Hollywood binge your heart out with these rom-coms perfect for Valentine’s Day! So go ahead get cozy, pop that popcorn and press play!
This list wouldn’t be complete without this classic Bollywood delight. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the ultimate Bollywood couple and their romance is rich and their chemistry is sizzling in this one.
Jab We Met
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor (before she became a Khan) were once an ideal couple. This film shows their chemistry and is certainly one of those rom-coms to watch. And the songs are fabulous too!
Queen of rom-coms Julia Roberts stars in this classic 90s film about girl being in love with her guy best friend and only realizes it when he’s about to tie the knot. Classic. And yeah it’s on Netflix.
This high school romance is very adorable. It follows childhood best friends who has established certain rules in their friendship, including one where the girl isn’t allowed to date the guy’s older brother. Of course, you know what happens next, but you still want to watch it, don’t you? This Netflix original is hard to miss.
Who can forget the ultimate rom-com couple? Back in the day of dial-up, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks made you fall in love with them in this love-hate relationship they play on-screen. You probably know all the lines so watch it anyway with your sweetheart.
It’s all about those fortunate accidents. Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack make you want to believe in destiny and love at first sight. A pretty good option for date night. This one was so-so when it came to their initial box office success but soon garnered cult status and is now a bonafide romantic favourite.
A recent release has these four Hollywood legends star in this comedy: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Life gets interesting when four lifelong friends choose Fifty Shades of Grey for their monthly book club. With snappy dialogue, laugh out loud comedic timings of these iconic stars all buoyed by the refreshingly candid heart to heart chats that remind you of the chemistry that you have with your own BFFs. An instant classic.
Now that you’ve got your movie night all taken care of, bring out the popcorn and don’t forget the chocolates!
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
-
Arshad Khan Fearlessly Confronts Father-Son Issues In His Debut LGBTQ Documentary "ABU"
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!