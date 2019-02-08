Showbiz & Celebrity / From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Showbiz & Celebrity Feb 08, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

A perfect addition to the Valentine’s day menu is the perfect flick! From Bollywood to Hollywood binge your heart out with these rom-coms perfect for Valentine’s Day! So go ahead get cozy, pop that popcorn and press play! 

 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This list wouldn’t be complete without this classic Bollywood delight. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the ultimate Bollywood couple and their romance is rich and their chemistry is sizzling in this one.

 

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

 

 

Jab We Met
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor  (before she became a Khan) were once an ideal couple. This film shows their chemistry and is certainly one of those rom-coms to watch. And the songs are fabulous too!

 

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: Jab We Met.Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

 

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Queen of rom-coms Julia Roberts stars in this classic 90s film about girl being in love with her guy best friend and only realizes it when he’s about to tie the knot. Classic. And yeah it’s on Netflix.

 

 

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: My Best Friend’s Wedding.Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

The Kissing Booth

This high school romance is very adorable. It follows childhood best friends who has established certain rules in their friendship, including one where the girl isn’t allowed to date the guy’s older brother. Of course, you know what happens next, but you still want to watch it, don’t you? This Netflix original is hard to miss.

 

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: The Kissing Booth. Photo Credit: Netflix

 

You’ve Got Mail

Who can forget the ultimate rom-com couple? Back in the day of dial-up, Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks made you fall in love with them in this love-hate relationship they play on-screen. You probably know all the lines so watch it anyway with your sweetheart.

 

 

From Bollywood To Beyond Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: You’ve Got Mail.Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

Serendipity

It’s all about those fortunate accidents. Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack make you want to believe in destiny and love at first sight. A pretty good option for date night. This one was so-so when it came to their initial box office success but soon garnered cult status and is now a bonafide romantic favourite.

 

 

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: Serendipity.Photo Credit: imdb.com

Book Club

A recent release has these four Hollywood legends star in this comedy: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Life gets interesting when four lifelong friends choose Fifty Shades of Grey for their monthly book club. With snappy dialogue, laugh out loud comedic timings of these iconic stars all buoyed by the refreshingly candid heart to heart chats that remind you of the chemistry that you have with your own BFFs.  An instant classic.

 

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine’s Day: Book Club.Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

Now that you’ve got your movie night all taken care of, bring out the popcorn and don’t forget the chocolates!

 

