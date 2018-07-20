Showbiz & Celebrity / Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 20, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Psychological thrillers are the best. Especially the ones you didn’t see coming. Hollywood and Bollywood have delivered some award-winning favourites that have earned a special place on our movie shelf. (Ignoring the paranoia that some of these films leave us with). Go get your fright night freak on with the best psychological thrillers to watch! So let’s have a look at which films left us with our jaws wide open and made us question whether our next door neighbour was a serial killer. #notevenkidding

 

Kahaani (2012)

Vidya Balan gives an outstanding performance in Kahaani, a film that’s pure entertainment. It follows pregnant Vidya (Vidya Balan) who goes to Kolkata in search of her missing husband. The way the plot unravels, it is definitely worth a watch.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: Vidya Balan in Kahaani. Photo Credi:  IMDB.com

 

Drishyam (2015)

One of the more recent psychological films that is smart, and leaves you guessing until the end is Drishyam. It follows Vijay (Ajay Devgn) who is a family man and will do anything to protect them. When an inspector’s son goes missing, a game of cat and mouse begins, making the big reveal quite a surprise. This is one of my favorite psychological thrillers to date.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: Drishyam. Photo Credit: IMDB.com

 

Gone Girl (2014)

A thriller that is just as good as the book it’s adapted from, Gone Girl follows Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike). When Amy goes missing on their fifth anniversary, Nick becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance. The storyline and performances are highly commendable.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: Ben Affleck in Gone Girl. Photo Credit: IMDB.com

 

Inception (2010)

This one is one of my favourite movies of all time and is helmed by Christopher Nolan. This Oscar-winning film follows Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a thief who has the ability to enter people’s minds and steal their secrets from their subconscious. When he is approached to plant an idea in someone’s mind, it’s the perfect crime, if he can succeed without getting caught.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Hardy in Inception. Photo Credit: IMDB.com

 

Deewangee (2002)

This one goes back a while, but it’s the one movie that always comes to mind when I think of older psychological thrillers. Ajay Devgn plays Taran, a musician who is caught red handed at a murder scene. He claims innocence and Raj (Akshaye Khanna) agrees to be his lawyer, believing his story. But the truth is far from simple, and you certainly won’t see it coming.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanne in Deewangee. Photo Credit: IMDB.com

 

Talaash (2012)

Another one worth watching is this film starring Aamir Khan as an inspector who investigates a film star’s death. He stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan in Talaash. Photo Credit: IMDB.com

 

Split (2016)

Giving a fantastic performance in an award-nominated film was James McAvoy in Split. He plays a kidnapper with dissociative identity disorder. Directed by M Night Shyamalan, this one’s also one of my favorites.

 

The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch: James McAvoy in Split. Photo Credit: IMDB.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

COMMENTS

Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies

You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram

Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards

Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List

#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks

Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018

Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time

This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate

7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now

Arshad Khan Fearlessly Confronts Father-Son Issues In His Debut LGBTQ Documentary "ABU"

Look At That Face! South Asian Models Who Are Ruling The Ad World

She Wrote THAT? Our Must-Read List Of Celeb-Authored Books

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Showbiz & Celebrity

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Fashion & Style

Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Beauty & Grooming

You'll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
Fashion & Style

Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Health & Wellness

Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know
Beauty & Grooming

You'll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance
Culture & Lifestyle

#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
Showbiz & Celebrity

Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
Beauty & Grooming

You'll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance
Fashion & Style

Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Showbiz & Celebrity

Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
Health & Wellness

Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know

Popular

Fashion & Style

Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Showbiz & Celebrity

Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
Health & Wellness

Three Key Spiritual Tips From Sri Sri Ravi Shankar That You Need To Know
Beauty & Grooming

You'll Want To Smell Like This: Get Drenched In The Perfect Summer Fragrance
Culture & Lifestyle

#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
Showbiz & Celebrity

Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies