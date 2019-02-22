Here’s To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!

As we noted, 2018 was the year of the Big Fat Bollywood Wedding. From Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the viral weddings were loaded with festivities, dance videos, and more. Here’s what we’re hoping to be served this year as we keep an eye on these celebrity couple hopefuls. Check out our 2019 Bollywood wedding watchlist right here!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The two recently co-starred in Brahmāstra, during which they started spending more time with each other. After denying it for a while, they finally revealed they were together, making an appearance at Sonam K. Ahuja’s Mumbai reception in May. If you stalk them in Instagram, you will see the couple posting photos of each other, and have even met each other’s mums. With their recent announcement of a possible wedding (or engagement, we still aren’t sure) happening later this year, we’re confident they’ll tie the knot one way or another.



Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan and Shibani made their Instagram debut in September last year. The two seem very happy together and recently, Farhan posted a photo with the caption: “As long as I have you. As long as you are. I’ll never be lost. Shine on beautiful star ☀️❤️ @shibanidandekar love you loads.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan



This couple was first seen together at a Lakme Fashion Week show in August last year. Later in October, the two celebrated Malaika’s 45th birthday in Milan, and were seen at the Mumbai airport. On Koffee With Karan, Arjun revealed he was dating someone but didn’t reveal the lady in his life.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal



Varun and Nastasha, a designer in Mumbai, are childhood friends and after keeping quiet about their relationship, Varun finally revealed that she is the one. He said on Koffee Woth Karan: “I’m dating Natasha. We are a couple. I plan to marry her.”



Illena D’Cruz and Andrew Kneebone



Illeana D’Cruz and Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone have been dating for quite sometime and wedding rumors have been making the rounds.



Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com