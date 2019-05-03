Here’s Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
Entertainment & Gossip May 03, 2019
The Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF) has proven itself to be one of the most notable ones that a cinephile just can’t miss. Celebrating their 5th year, it’s also one of the youngest festivals in the circuit. But with 21 films slotted in the four-day festival, we give you solid reasons why you need to head to the Red State to check out some Texas-sized film fare! Here’s why you need to check out the upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF).
For the entire festival schedule, please click here. To get your tickets, click here.
The 5th annual DFWSAFF is back! The four-day film festival presented by Toyota will take place from May 16 to 19, 2019. The festival is scheduled to present a total of 21 films which includes world premiere, two North American premieres, one U.S. Premiere, 14 Texas Premieres and three Dallas premieres.
Audiences will enjoy the film roster which is comprised of shorts, documentaries and feature films, as well as take in various Q&A sessions with attending filmmakers/actors as well as nightly after-parties for festival-goers.
DFWSAFF will kick off with the world premiere of Gaurav Sharma’s short film That Man in the Picture, followed by the Texas premiere of Rohena Gera’s Sir, starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber. The opening night film and after-party will take place at The Perot Museum in Victory Park on Thursday, May 16 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.
One of the big highlights of the festival is the U.S. Premiere of Vasan Bala’s action-packed film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, marking the acting debut of Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani. Bala and Dassani will both be attending the film festival. The movie will screen at the AMC Village on the Parkway 9 on Saturday, May 18 at 7:15 p.m., followed by an after party at Saffron House in Addison.
The festival closes with the Texas premiere of Aijaz Khan’s heartfelt Kashmiri drama about a boy in search of his missing father in Hamid. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Aijaz Khan.
For the entire festival schedule, please click here. To get your tickets, click here.
For the first time, the festival will be handing out awards selected by an esteemed panel of jurors. The theme of this year’s festival is “Five Years: Five Awards.”
Categories include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Short. In addition, two special awards will be selected by the audience: Audience Favourite and Best Child Actor. The nominees were recently announced and include:
SIR
CHIPPA
SALAM
MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA
HAMID
Rohena Gera – SIR
Safdar Rahman – CHIPPA
Anand Kamalakar – SALAM
Vasan Bala – MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA
Aijaz Khan – HAMID
Vivek Gomber – SIR
Moin Khan – THE LIFT BOY
Ashish Sharma – KHEJDI
Abhimanyu Dassani – MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA
Vikas Kumar – HAMID
Tillotama Shome – SIR
Radhika Madan – MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA
Kalyanee Mulay – NUDE
Rasika Dugal – HAMID
THAT MAN IN THE PICTURE
MALAI
PAGG
THE LAYOVER
DREAMS
SIR
THE LIFT BOY
LOVESICK
CHIPPA
SALAM
KHEJDI
MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA
CHUSKIT
NUDE
HAMID
Sunny Pawar – CHIPPA
Jigmet Dewa Lhamo – CHUSKIT
Talha Arshad Reshi – HAMID
For the entire festival schedule, please click here. To get your tickets, click here.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
-
DFW South Asian Film Festival (SAFF) Celebrates Four-Year Milestone With Four Days of Programming
-
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II
-
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I
-
Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Russell Peters Is The Indian Detective!
-
Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser
-
Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
Vogue India Women of the Year Awards 2017 Highlights
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbery Details | Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan | The Anokhi Prestige Experience
-
James and the Giant Peach | 'Moonlight's' men model Calvin Klein | Hrithik Roshan's Workout Regime
-
A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Trump's #MuslimBan Backlash | A.R. Rahman in Toronto | Zayn & Taylor Swift's Sexy New Video
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
Dev Patel Makes History With Oscar Nomination For Lion
-
US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy
-
Aziz Ansari Becomes SNL’s First South Asian Host
-
Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel's Film Premieres In India
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Hatecopy in the house | Music to Inspire | Shahrukh Khan Bows to Political Pressure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra
-
Star Wars returns with Rogue One | Yuvraj Singh Ties the Knot | Wes Anderson's H&M Commercial
-
Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
Entertainment & Gossip
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!