The Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF) has proven itself to be one of the most notable ones that a cinephile just can’t miss. Celebrating their 5th year, it’s also one of the youngest festivals in the circuit. But with 21 films slotted in the four-day festival, we give you solid reasons why you need to head to the Red State to check out some Texas-sized film fare! Here’s why you need to check out the upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF).

For the entire festival schedule, please click here. To get your tickets, click here.

The 5th annual DFWSAFF is back! The four-day film festival presented by Toyota will take place from May 16 to 19, 2019. The festival is scheduled to present a total of 21 films which includes world premiere, two North American premieres, one U.S. Premiere, 14 Texas Premieres and three Dallas premieres.

Audiences will enjoy the film roster which is comprised of shorts, documentaries and feature films, as well as take in various Q&A sessions with attending filmmakers/actors as well as nightly after-parties for festival-goers.

DFWSAFF will kick off with the world premiere of Gaurav Sharma’s short film That Man in the Picture, followed by the Texas premiere of Rohena Gera’s Sir, starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber. The opening night film and after-party will take place at The Perot Museum in Victory Park on Thursday, May 16 from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

One of the big highlights of the festival is the U.S. Premiere of Vasan Bala’s action-packed film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, marking the acting debut of Bollywood actress Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani. Bala and Dassani will both be attending the film festival. The movie will screen at the AMC Village on the Parkway 9 on Saturday, May 18 at 7:15 p.m., followed by an after party at Saffron House in Addison.

The festival closes with the Texas premiere of Aijaz Khan’s heartfelt Kashmiri drama about a boy in search of his missing father in Hamid. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Aijaz Khan.

For the first time, the festival will be handing out awards selected by an esteemed panel of jurors. The theme of this year’s festival is “Five Years: Five Awards.”

Categories include Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Short. In addition, two special awards will be selected by the audience: Audience Favourite and Best Child Actor. The nominees were recently announced and include:

BEST FILM:

SIR

CHIPPA

SALAM

MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA

HAMID

BEST DIRECTOR:

Rohena Gera – SIR

Safdar Rahman – CHIPPA

Anand Kamalakar – SALAM

Vasan Bala – MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA

Aijaz Khan – HAMID

BEST ACTOR:

Vivek Gomber – SIR

Moin Khan – THE LIFT BOY

Ashish Sharma – KHEJDI

Abhimanyu Dassani – MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA

Vikas Kumar – HAMID

BEST ACTRESS:

Tillotama Shome – SIR

Radhika Madan – MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA

Kalyanee Mulay – NUDE

Rasika Dugal – HAMID

BEST SHORT FILM :

THAT MAN IN THE PICTURE

MALAI

PAGG

THE LAYOVER

DREAMS

AUDIENCE FAVOURITE:

SIR

THE LIFT BOY

LOVESICK

CHIPPA

SALAM

KHEJDI

MARD KO DARD NAHIN HOTA

CHUSKIT

NUDE

HAMID

BEST CHILD ACTOR:

Sunny Pawar – CHIPPA

Jigmet Dewa Lhamo – CHUSKIT

Talha Arshad Reshi – HAMID

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com