Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Showbiz & Celebrity May 10, 2019
The music scene is bursting with fresh talent, and many of whom hail from South Asia. Check out these 5 hot South Asian artists your playlist needs now!
Nav
He’s someone you probably know and heard of. Born in Toronto to Punjabi parents, Navraj Singh Goraya is better known by his stage name Nav. The rapper and producer has worked with Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd. He is signed to The Weeknd’s XO and Republic Records. More recently, he scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Bad Habits.”
Luv Randhawa
Luv Randhawa is an artist who was born in the U.K and grew up in Canada. He has been in the Bhangra scene since 2002. Luv’s new release, a Sufi rock Punjabi/Urdu style track, titled “Rog Ishq” has taken him to Jodhpur, India in Rajasthan. His new song dives into love and hardships, while embracing the beauty Indian culture.
Anuradha Palakurthi
Anuradha Palakurthi has recorded playback for many South Indian films. She is widely regarded for her versatility across vocal genres and was the featured female singer in live shows in the U.S. with Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit and iconic musical director Bappi Lahiri.
She just released her new single on May 4th, which was followed by a release party in Los Angeles. Her new album will feature collaborations with Ustad Nishat Khan of the Imdadkhani Gharana, which will be released shortly.
Ahmed Khan
Ahmed Khan is a 27-year-old independent Punjabi singer hailing from Belgium. After three years of ghost writing for well known Punjabi artists for the last 3 years, he has recently pursued his own career in music. His music is has an urban British Asian sound, which has translated globally. Ahmed’s recent release “Million” was backed by international powerhouse T Series. His latest “Alisha” is now available.
Horsepowar
Since being one of the featured artists at our 15th Anniversary Power Ball we’ve been keeping an eye on her! Brought up in suburban Vancouver in a Sikh-Canadian family, Jasleen Powar (aka Horsepowar) brings a fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop to the music scene. For her performance, this artist pulls inspiration from several Bollywood films. Her music is heavily laced with strong Indian culture, which she completely embraces.
Main Image Photo Credit: Horsepowar/Nav
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
-
Arshad Khan Fearlessly Confronts Father-Son Issues In His Debut LGBTQ Documentary "ABU"
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!