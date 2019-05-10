Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now

The music scene is bursting with fresh talent, and many of whom hail from South Asia. Check out these 5 hot South Asian artists your playlist needs now!

Nav

He’s someone you probably know and heard of. Born in Toronto to Punjabi parents, Navraj Singh Goraya is better known by his stage name Nav. The rapper and producer has worked with Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd. He is signed to The Weeknd’s XO and Republic Records. More recently, he scored his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Bad Habits.”

Luv Randhawa

Luv Randhawa is an artist who was born in the U.K and grew up in Canada. He has been in the Bhangra scene since 2002. Luv’s new release, a Sufi rock Punjabi/Urdu style track, titled “Rog Ishq” has taken him to Jodhpur, India in Rajasthan. His new song dives into love and hardships, while embracing the beauty Indian culture.

Anuradha Palakurthi

Anuradha Palakurthi has recorded playback for many South Indian films. She is widely regarded for her versatility across vocal genres and was the featured female singer in live shows in the U.S. with Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, Deepak Pandit and iconic musical director Bappi Lahiri.

She just released her new single on May 4th, which was followed by a release party in Los Angeles. Her new album will feature collaborations with Ustad Nishat Khan of the Imdadkhani Gharana, which will be released shortly.

Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan is a 27-year-old independent Punjabi singer hailing from Belgium. After three years of ghost writing for well known Punjabi artists for the last 3 years, he has recently pursued his own career in music. His music is has an urban British Asian sound, which has translated globally. Ahmed’s recent release “Million” was backed by international powerhouse T Series. His latest “Alisha” is now available.

Horsepowar

Since being one of the featured artists at our 15th Anniversary Power Ball we’ve been keeping an eye on her! Brought up in suburban Vancouver in a Sikh-Canadian family, Jasleen Powar (aka Horsepowar) brings a fusion of Bollywood and hip-hop to the music scene. For her performance, this artist pulls inspiration from several Bollywood films. Her music is heavily laced with strong Indian culture, which she completely embraces.

Main Image Photo Credit: Horsepowar/Nav