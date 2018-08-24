Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!

Celebs are just like us. Whether on vacation or whether they’re filming, they try to squeeze in some time to explore new places and new cultures. Their picture-perfect Insta photos sure give us the travel bug and we’re mentally making our travel goals. Here’s some of the photos of our favourite Bollywood celebs who give us serious travel goals!

Parineeti Chopra

Earlier this year Parineeti visited Australia, one of her favorite destinations. She went snorkeling between two dives in the Great Barrier Reef, went on a helicopter ride over Phillip Island and was basically living our dream vacation.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika is truly a traveler, from Los Angeles to Spain to Dubai, she makes sure to leave us with the travel bug. Proof: her Insta photos. This one’s from her trip to Mallorca.

Jacqueline Fernandez

This actress loves to take time off between her work schedules for a well-deserved break. Be it Positano, Budapest or Bali.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is often seen vacationing with her squad. Last September, she and her friends enjoyed the sun, sea and sand in Marbella, Spain. #goals

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer is the Indian Ambassador for Switzerland Tourism and his latest trip photos gives us major travel goals.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina rang in the new year with a trip to Thailand, enjoying the beach life.

Sonakhi Sinha

This actress loves to take a break and is a complete wanderlust. Using the #Sonastravels on Instagram, she has traveled to Singapore, NYC, Maldives, London, Sri Lanka, Madrid and more.

Karan Johar

This director is often travelling and pouts with his crew—this one being from Melbourne with Malaika Arora Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Main Image Photo Credit: instagram.com/ParineetiChopra; instagram.com/malaikaarorakhanofficial