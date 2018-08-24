Showbiz & Celebrity / Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!

Showbiz & Celebrity Aug 24, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Celebs are just like us. Whether on vacation or whether they’re filming, they try to squeeze in some time to explore new places and new cultures. Their picture-perfect Insta photos sure give us the travel bug and we’re mentally making our travel goals. Here’s some of the photos of our favourite Bollywood celebs who give us serious travel goals! 

 

Parineeti Chopra
Earlier this year Parineeti visited Australia, one of her favorite destinations. She went snorkeling between two dives in the Great Barrier Reef, went on a helicopter ride over Phillip Island and was basically living our dream vacation.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Parineeti Chopra in Australia. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/parineetichopra/

 

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika is truly a traveler, from Los Angeles to Spain to Dubai, she makes sure to leave us with the travel bug. Proof: her Insta photos. This one’s from her trip to Mallorca.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Malaika Arora Khan in Mallorca, Spain. Photo Credit: instagram.com/malaikaarorakhanofficial/

Jacqueline Fernandez
This actress loves to take time off between her work schedules for a well-deserved break. Be it Positano, Budapest or Bali.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Jacqueline Fernandez in Positano, Italy. Photo Credit: instagram.com/jacquelinef143/

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Jacqueline Fernandez in Paris. Photo Credit: istagram.com/jacquelinef143/

Alia Bhatt
Alia is often seen vacationing with her squad. Last September, she and her friends enjoyed the sun, sea and sand in Marbella, Spain. #goals

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Alia Bhatt in Spain. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/aliaabhatt/

 

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer is the Indian Ambassador for Switzerland Tourism and his latest trip photos gives us major travel goals.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
JOur Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Ranveer Singh in Switzerland. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/ranveersingh/

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Ranveer Singh in Switzerland. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/ranveersingh/

 

Katrina Kaif
Katrina rang in the new year with a trip to Thailand, enjoying the beach life.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Katrina Kaif in Thailand. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/katrinakaif/

 

Sonakhi Sinha
This actress loves to take a break and is a complete wanderlust. Using the #Sonastravels on Instagram, she has traveled to Singapore, NYC, Maldives, London, Sri Lanka, Madrid and more.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Sonakshi Sinha on one of her jaunts. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/aslisona/

 

Karan Johar
This director is often travelling and pouts with his crew—this one being from Melbourne with Malaika Arora Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

 

Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals
Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals: Karan Johar in Melbourne. Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/karanjohar/

 

Main Image Photo Credit: instagram.com/ParineetiChopra; instagram.com/malaikaarorakhanofficial

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu Sood, ...

COMMENTS

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started

Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!

Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel

TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi

Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies

You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram

Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards

Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List

#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks

Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Showbiz & Celebrity

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Fashion & Style

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
Fashion & Style

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
Health & Wellness

"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Showbiz & Celebrity

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Fashion & Style

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
Health & Wellness

"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Showbiz & Celebrity

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
Fashion & Style

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Health & Wellness

"The Four Agreements" Tells You The Four Promises You Need To Make ASAP For Peaceful Living
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need