Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ New Show “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing”

The actress/producer and philanthropist continues her reign as a pop cultural icon with her new YouTube series which has her asking thought leaders and notables key life lessons. Here’s are key life lessons I’ve learned from Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas kick started 2019 by announcing that she will be hosting a YouTube Original show titled ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.’ This will be her first venture into the digital realm.

She used the #10YearChallenge moment to share her transformation over the least year. She wrote on Instagram: “With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it’s got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.”

“So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends — #JustOneThing.

Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.”

The show, which launched on March 27, asked three special guests about the one thing that made them who they are today and what advice they would give her. US Gold Medalist Olympian Simone Biles has been chosen as the first guest of her show. “She packs a punch, what I admire most about her is her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything,” she said of Biles.

Moving into the style department, Diane von Furstenberg was her second guest on the show. “I think fashion is such as interesting part of our lives, and she has been such a big part of fashion, so I am excited to sit down with her and listen to her legendary stories,” she revealed on Instagram. Her final guest was YouTuber and American rapper and actress Awkwafina.

Here’s what we learned from her 30-minute episode which premiered last month.

Therapy is not a taboo. Simone Biles admitted that the best way of dealing with pressure is therapy. She believes we need to be more open about conversations surrounding therapy. No more responses about seeing a “cuckoo doctor.”

Life is a series of ups and downs. When you’re up there’s nowhere to go but down, and when you’re down there’s nowhere to go but up. These wise words of wisdom comes from Awkwafina.

Sometimes, even Diane von Furstenberg feels like a total loser. According to the fashion icon, “You don’t always feel at the top of the game. But life is like that.” What I also found very interesting is when she pointed out that when the world thinks you are at the peak, and you know you are not. It’s something to ponder.

The most important relationship you have in life is the one you have with yourself. This comes from DVF, and boy, is she right.

Simone’s piece of advice is to do something that terrifies you every day. PC took these words of wisdom and faced her own fear of karaoke.

And finally, the inspiration from PC herself that I value most: If you want to achieve something, if you want to get something, you have to work at it. Priyanka has always been known for her strong work ethic since she started out in Bollywood and hence, has always been a role model I looked up to.

There’s important words of wisdom that hold value and watching this YouTube special is certainly a motivational kick that we need every now and then.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/priyankachopra