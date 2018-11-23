#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
Showbiz & Celebrity Nov 23, 2018
Mental health should not be a taboo subject and we applaud Lilly Singh aka IISuperwomanII for taking time out to address her mental health status. We take a look Lilly Singh and other celebs from Bollywood and beyond who are publicly fighting for their own mental health.
Lilly Singh /IISuperwomanII
Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh has announced that she will be taking a break from her YouTube channel IISuperwomanII, citing mental health. She said: “It makes creators believe that we have to pump out content consistently. Even at the cost of our life and our health, because if you don’t, you become irrelevant.” With 16 million subscribers, the Scarborough native has been pumping out daily content for her channel for the last 8 years, making an international name for herself. In a seven minute video, she spoke on the realities of being, “mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted.”
Deepika Padukone
She has long been vocal about her battle with depression. In a recent interview she noted, saying: “I thought it was stress, so I tried to distract myself by focusing on work, and surrounding myself with people, which helped for a while. But the nagging feeling didn’t go away. My breath was shallow, I suffered from lack of concentration and I broke down often.” She is strong supporter of mental health issues and started a foundation titled ‘The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation,’ which creates awareness about mental health issues in India and helps others undergoing depression.
Karan Johar
In a 2016 interview with Barkha Dutt for NDTV, Karan Johar revealed how he fought clinical depression. Johar said, “I have read people speaking openly about their depression. There was a phase in my life, when I was really depressed. When I went through that phase, I thought I am getting a cardiac arrest. I felt it in middle of a meeting two and half years ago, after which I left the meeting in between saying I have something urgent to do and rushed to the doctor. He then said I am having an anxiety attack. I went to a psychologist post that. Then I realized that I had some internal issues to deal with, which got built up to such point that it resulted into anxiety.”
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma also shed light on issues that she was facing. She shared on Twitter: “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing. It’s a biological problem. In my family there have been cases of depression. More and more people should talk openly about it. There is nothing shameful about it or something to hide. If you had a constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple. I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this.”
Zayn Malik
In an open letter, Zayn Malik also openly discussed how anxiety led him to pull out of concerts. He said: “My anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me… With the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career.”
Illeana D’Cruz
Ileana D’Cruz has publicly talked about her struggle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder, anxiety and depression. She revealed that the support from family and friends kept her going. She told Miss Malini, “I think it’s important for everybody to get themselves checked—mental health is something that’s very important. Anxiety has been a big problem for me, but I think my biggest struggle has been depression. For me, my depression doesn’t revolve around my work, it revolves around me personally.”
Hrithik Roshan
He spoke at the #EverydayHeroes campaign, spreading mental health awareness. He said: “I have been through my ups and downs. I have experienced depression and confusion. It’s a normal thing and we should be very casual when we speak about it. I have experienced issues in my life. We all go through ups and downs in our lives. The ups and downs are important because we evolve through both of them. When you go through a down it is important to have a clarity of thought. Sometimes your brain takes over and it kinds of feeds you with unwanted thoughts. Feeds you with thoughts which are not aligned with what you want to do in life and that is the time you need an objective point of view or a third person to look at you and tell you that this is what has happened because you lose awareness at that time.”
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!