Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine’s Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
Showbiz & Celebrity Feb 15, 2019
Now that Valentine’s Day is over, how about sharing some love with your squad? The ones who have always been there for you. Grab some popcorn and recite every line of these movies you love to watch again and again. Go ahead and keep the Galentine’s Day vibe going with these binge-worthy Bollywood and Hollywood flicks!
Queen
Kangana Ranaut made one heck of a good film with the badass Queen. In the film, when her fiancé breaks up with her before her wedding, she goes alone on her honeymoon, travelling through Europe. I mean the drunk Kanganan scene is worth a few replays, no?
Nothing like a bunch of women from different cliques who come together for a friend’s wedding, but insecurities and disagreements create one unstoppable disaster with plenty of laughs. This theme is so universal you swear that there must have been a South Asian writer on staff.
Tiffany Haddish became a household name after this one. Together with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall, these girls go on a trip an Essence Festival in New Orleans that will leave you and your girl gang in splits.
A bold, buddy comedy film that had everyone talking was Veere di Wedding. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the film is a fun ride with in your face candid reflections on sexuality, traditions, marriage and the strength of having a squad.
The first film and the sequel and the third film are hands down a fun film to watch with your squad. It’s hilarious, entertaining and the acting is on-point.
A college romance and a close knit-group of best buds. What else do you need to remind you of the good ol’ days?
Now that you’ve got your flicks all lined up, pop that champagne and celebrate the beauty of your friendships!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!