Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine’s Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!

Showbiz & Celebrity Feb 15, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Now that Valentine’s Day is over, how about sharing some love with your squad? The ones who have always been there for you. Grab some popcorn and recite every line of these movies you love to watch again and again. Go ahead and keep the Galentine’s Day vibe going with these binge-worthy Bollywood and Hollywood flicks! 

Queen
Kangana Ranaut made one heck of a good film with the badass Queen. In the film, when her fiancé breaks up with her before her wedding, she goes alone on her honeymoon, travelling through Europe. I mean the drunk Kanganan scene is worth a few replays, no?

 

 

Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks
Queen. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Bridesmaids

Nothing like a bunch of women from different cliques who come together for a friend’s wedding, but insecurities and disagreements create one unstoppable disaster with plenty of laughs. This theme is so universal you swear that there must have been a South Asian writer on staff.

 

 

Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks
Bridesmaids. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Girls Trip

Tiffany Haddish became a household name after this one. Together with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall, these girls go on a trip an Essence Festival in New Orleans that will leave you and your girl gang in splits.

 

 

Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks
Girls Trip. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

Veere di Wedding

A bold, buddy comedy film that had everyone talking was Veere di Wedding. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, the film is a fun ride with in your face candid reflections on sexuality, traditions, marriage and the strength of having a squad.

 

Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks
Veere di Wedding. Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

Pitch Perfect

The first film and the sequel and the third film are hands down a fun film to watch with your squad. It’s hilarious, entertaining and the acting is on-point.

 

Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks
Pitch Perfect. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

A college romance and a close knit-group of best buds. What else do you need to remind you of the good ol’ days?

 

Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

 

Now that you’ve got your flicks all lined up, pop that champagne and celebrate the beauty of your friendships!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com 

