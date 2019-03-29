For the first time in 18 years a global radio audience will have the chance to tune in! Open Chest With Raj Girn by ANOKHI MEDIA’s Founder & CEO Raj Girn, is all set to make its global radio debut exclusively on Dash Radio’s Rukus Avenue Radio!

ANOKHI MEDIA Founder & CEO, Raj Girn will be launching her trademark Open Chest With Raj Girn on a new platform — the world’s first mainstream South Asian radio station, Rukus Avenue Radio. This new radio station is being launched by Rukus Avenue Music Group in partnership with the globally renowned musical artist and entrepreneur DJ Skee and his Dash Radio and will begin broadcasting worldwide on Monday April 8. Girn’s hour-long show, Open Chest With Raj Girn, will debut on Tuesday April 9th and is set to air every Tuesday at 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST in North America, on April 10th at 2:00 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, and 6:30 pm IST in India.

Girn who (as you know!) is an award-winning media personality who has a wealth of experience with in-depth interviews with some of today’s most prolific A-list celebrities from around the world. These interviews have traditionally anchored ANOKHI Magazine for a number of years (candid chats with such celebrities including Kim Kardashian-West, Kajol, Freida Pinto and more) then grew into a YouTube show and now listeners will be treated to an expansion of Girn’s journey as she takes a more uncensored approach, extending the conversation to include a social commentary segment to tackle today’s hot button topics.

“My existing YouTube show is a chat show, where I have compelling conversations with people who are doing great things, but are predominantly either celebrities or well-known people.” Girn explains. “My goal with my new radio show is to morph my YouTube chat show format into a talk show format, where in addition to the chats I’m known for, I bring issues that effect social responsibility or lack thereof to the table, with people who have strong opinions about things that effect our lives, thus hoping to shed new light on ways in which we can help each other create a world that is more collaborative and as such, ultimately lift the consciousness of a collective humanity.”

Dash Radio was created in 2014 by world-renowned DJ Skee and is currently the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster. Listeners will also be able to tune in and listen to compelling and timely conversations about various topics relating to the South Asian diaspora such as feminism, politics, relationships, business and LGBTQ issues. Other celebrities who have curated stations or voice their own shows on DashRadio include Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Kylie Jenner.

Rukus Avenue Radio listeners will have access to over 60 original shows hosted by some of the world’s most prominent South Asian music artists, DJs, journalists and comedians. When asked about how Girn’s Open Chest series would be a perfect fit for Dash Radio, Raoul Juneja, Vice President of Rukus Avenue Music Group, enthused, “We couldn’t be happier launching the world’s first mainstream South Asian radio station and having one of our community’s biggest media names on board with us. Tracing back through Raj’s “Open Chest” series is like looking through the history of our South Asian generation’s evolution in the entertainment business and beyond, so we felt the past, present and future of “Open Chest” would be very engaging for Dash’s millions of listeners around the world!”

Rukus Avenue Founder and CEO Sammy Chand added: “Raj has always been able to sit down with the most compelling people in our industry, and furthermore her ability to engage the subject to an insightful interview is a very meaningful talent.”

How did this venture come together with Rukus Avenue and Dash Radio? It was just a matter of time. “We have a great community of artists around us and I think the time was right for Rukus Avenue and Dash Radio to come up with an approach that made sense for everyone,” Chand noted.”Dash reached out to us late last year about the idea, and from there it was a matter of our team putting together a plan and then the subsequent engine that would pull it off. I’m very proud of our team and how this all came together.”

Girn was more than thrilled to be a part of this new venture. “I was approached by my long time friend and colleague Raoul, whom I’ve worked with on a multitude of projects over the past 20 years. He told me about the partnership between Rukus Avenue and the world’s number one “all original content” online radio platform, Dash Radio and their desire to tap into the global South Asian market. He told me point blank that he would like me to bring the OPEN CHEST brand to the new station with a weekly talk show because it would add a much needed perspective to the station. Since I hadn’t created content for platforms outside of my own two brands, OPEN CHEST and ANOKHI MEDIA since I founded both companies, this would be a first in almost two decades if I was to take him up on the opportunity.”

When asked if she felt excited or nervous Girn revealed, “If I was to be extremely “open chest” about it, a bit of both. I’m nervous because this is the first time that I’m creating content for someone else’s platform where my personality and what I believe in needs to come through strong and clear, and excited because of the very reason that I’m nervous!”

Open Chest With Raj Girn premieres on Tuesday April 9th at 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST in North America, on April 10th at 2:00 pm GMT in the United Kingdom, and 6:30 pm IST in India.

Main Image Photo Credit: Rukus Avenue Radio/Dash Radio