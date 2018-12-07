Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

It was a year of wedding for some of Bollywood’s biggest stars as Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone settled down with Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor made it official with Anand Ahuja. We take a look back at some of the wedding photos, from the stunning bridal gowns to the venues to the star power guest list and more. Check out our fave Bollywood brides of 2018: The year of The Big Fat Bollywood Weddding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India this past weekend. The five-day extravaganza took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The festivities began with the Mehndi ceremony, followed by the Sangeet, where both sides put on a grand show for their guests of 225 people. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Parineeti Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and the Ambanis among others. Chopra rocked an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the Mehndi and a silver and gold sari by the same designer for her Sangeet.

Bringing a mix of cultures and faiths, the couple had a Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day. For the Christian ceremony, Chopra wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown (marking this first time that Ralph Lauren designed a wedding gown for a non-family member) with a stunning 75-foot long veil, which was even longer than Meghan Markle’s royal wedding veil. Jonas wore a custom suit from Ralph Lauren. Their wedding band and all jewels were from Chopard.



For their Hindu wedding, Chopra wore a couture Sabyasachi’s Kanauj-Rose lehenga with Sabyasachi Heritage polki diamonds, while Jonas wore a stunning Sabyasachi couture sherwani.

The wedding reception, which took place in Delhi, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chopra wore a champagne-hued tulle lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The couple will also have a Mumbai wedding reception which is expected to take place later this month.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como over a two-day affair in mid-November. The festivities kicked off with a Konkani Phool Muddi ceremony on the first day followed by the Anand Karaj Sindhi ceremony the next day. The Konkani ceremony saw Padukone in a burnt orange and gold sari by The House of Angadi, with traditional kundan jewelry.

At the Anand Kiraj ceremony the next day, both wore crimson and gold Sabyasachi.

The couple first hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru where Padukone wore a gold sari by The House of Angadi (gifted to her by her mother) . For their wedding reception in Mumbai hosted for close family and friends, the couple sported regal looks. Shea wore a gold and silk chickankari sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosa while Ranveer wore a Rohit Bal ensemble.

The couple had a third reception party for industry friends in Mumbai. The guest list was packed with A-list friends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha along with her parents, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Rani Mukherji, among others.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam‘s wedding pretty much was the first grand Bollywood wedding of the year which set Instagram on fire. The grand function included a Mehndi ceremony at Sonam’s residence and then a Mehndi and Sangeet at her aunt’s house. The next day was the Anand Karaj wedding ceremony followed by a grand wedding reception.

For her Sangeet, she wore a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory lehnga-choli ensemble. The choli had intricate gold detailing. Her gorgeous red lehnga was designed by Anuradha Vakil. The breathtaking bridal outfit was covered with intricate gold embroidery.

At the reception, Sonam wore a graphic-print Anamika Khanna lehenga while Anand paired his bandhgala with a pair of Nike sneakers. It was a star-studded affair with guests including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Jhanvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna , among others.

These Bollywood weddings definitely give us some serious #couplegoals and #fashiongoal so strong enough to last us the entire 2019!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram