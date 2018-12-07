Showbiz & Celebrity / Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Showbiz & Celebrity Dec 07, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

It was a year of wedding for some of Bollywood’s biggest stars as Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone settled down with Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor made it official with Anand Ahuja. We take a look back at some of the wedding photos, from the stunning bridal gowns to the venues to the star power guest list and more. Check out our fave Bollywood brides of 2018: The year of The Big Fat Bollywood Weddding. 

 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas


Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India this past weekend. The five-day extravaganza took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The festivities began with the Mehndi ceremony, followed by the Sangeet, where both sides put on a grand show for their guests of 225 people. The wedding was attended by close family and friends, including Parineeti Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and the Ambanis among others. Chopra rocked an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the Mehndi and a silver and gold sari by the same designer for her Sangeet.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Mehndi. Photo Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Mehndi. Photo Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Sangeet. Photo Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

 

Bringing a mix of cultures and faiths, the couple had a Christian ceremony followed by a Hindu ceremony the next day. For the Christian ceremony, Chopra wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown (marking this first time that Ralph Lauren designed a wedding gown for a non-family member) with a stunning 75-foot long veil, which was even longer than Meghan Markle’s royal wedding veil. Jonas wore a custom suit from Ralph Lauren. Their wedding band and all jewels were from Chopard.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. Photo Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. Photo Credit: instagram.com/pinkvilla

 

For their Hindu wedding, Chopra wore a couture Sabyasachi’s Kanauj-Rose lehenga with Sabyasachi Heritage polki diamonds, while Jonas wore a stunning Sabyasachi couture sherwani.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Hindu wedding ceremony. Photo Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Hindu wedding ceremony. Photo Credit: instagram.com/pinkvilla

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra in couture Sabyasachi Kanauj-Rose lehenga. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/sabyasachiofficial

 

The wedding reception, which took place in Delhi, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chopra wore a champagne-hued tulle lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The couple will also have a Mumbai wedding reception which is expected to take place later this month.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their Delhi wedding reception. Photo Credit: instagram.com/priyankachopra

 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh


Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como over a two-day affair in mid-November. The festivities kicked off with a Konkani Phool Muddi ceremony on the first day followed by the Anand Karaj Sindhi ceremony the next day. The Konkani ceremony saw Padukone in a burnt orange and gold sari by The House of Angadi, with traditional kundan jewelry.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both in Sabyasachi at their Mehndi. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Konkani wedding ceremony. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at one of their religious ceremonies.  Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

At the Anand Kiraj ceremony the next day, both wore crimson and gold Sabyasachi.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone at their Anand Karaj Sindhi wedding ceremony. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

The couple first hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru where Padukone wore a gold sari by The House of Angadi (gifted to her by her mother) . For their wedding reception in Mumbai hosted for close family and friends, the couple sported regal looks. Shea wore a gold and silk chickankari sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosa while Ranveer wore a Rohit Bal ensemble.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Bengaluru wedding reception. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai wedding reception. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

The couple had a third reception party for industry friends in Mumbai. The guest list was packed with A-list friends, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha  along with her parents, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Rani Mukherji, among others.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Mumbai star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

 

 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam‘s wedding pretty much was the first grand Bollywood wedding of the year which set Instagram on fire.  The grand function included a Mehndi ceremony at Sonam’s residence and then a Mehndi and Sangeet at her aunt’s house. The next day was the Anand Karaj wedding ceremony followed by a grand wedding reception.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding. Photo Credit: instagram.com/sonamkapoor

 

For her Sangeet, she wore a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory lehnga-choli ensemble. The choli had intricate gold detailing. Her gorgeous red lehnga was designed by Anuradha Vakil. The breathtaking bridal outfit was covered with intricate gold embroidery.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Mehndi party Photo Credit: instagram.com/abujanisandeepkhosla/

 

At the reception, Sonam wore a graphic-print Anamika Khanna lehenga while Anand paired his bandhgala with a pair of Nike sneakers. It was a star-studded affair with guests including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Jhanvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna , among others.

 

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/vogueindia

 

 

These Bollywood weddings definitely give us some serious #couplegoals and #fashiongoal so strong enough to last us the entire 2019!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram

 

 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!

#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health

This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"

It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity

When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)

We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender

He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”

TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"

TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto

TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For

Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"

Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel

Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started

Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Showbiz & Celebrity

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Culture & Lifestyle
About To Pop Wall Banner. Photo Credit: Indigo

Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
Showbiz & Celebrity

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!

Trending

Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Culture & Lifestyle
About To Pop Wall Banner. Photo Credit: Indigo

Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
Fashion & Style

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Culture & Lifestyle
About To Pop Wall Banner. Photo Credit: Indigo

Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!