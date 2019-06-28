Showbiz & Celebrity / South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12 Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019

South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12 Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019

Showbiz & Celebrity Jun 28, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Fans of all ages flocked to Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square for the epic 12-hour concert by desiFEST 2019. Check out the highlights from North America’s largest South Asian concert in their 13th year!

Founded by Satish Bala, the largest South Asian music concert took place on June 8th at Yonge-Dundas Square. In the past, desiFEST has showcased a multitude of artists from across Canada, US, UK, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Goa, West Indies and more. South Asian culture is once again given a chance to shine in the 13th annual concert.

The free concert boasted 12 hours of free musical and entertaining performances. desiFEST is a non-profit, youth-powered platform designed to put local artists on the map and to unite, inspire and empower diverse communities of young people through arts and culture.

 

desiFEST 2019
Highlights of desiFEST 2019: Dee MC. Photo Credit: desiFEST

 

desiFEST 2019
Highlights of desiFEST 2019: Navz47. Photo Credit: desiFEST

 

The Festival was officially kicked off with a launch party hosted by Baba Kahn a week before the big concert. This was followed by Face The Music panel discussion which took place at the Thompson Hotel the Friday evening before the festival. The first panelists featured recording artists Raja Kumari, Jaz Dhami, Rajan, Blitz, Navz47, DMC and XDProMusic who all talked about being able to turn their passion into a successful career.

The second panel discussion focused on the business and marketing of music and featured influencers Alan Davis, CEO of Small World Music, our very own Raj Girn, Founder & CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, recording artist Jasmin Pannu, Hardik Dave, CEO of Desi Hip-Hop and Taiwo Bah, Project Coordinator of Factor.  The evening ended with a viewing party of the Toronto Raptors game as they became the NBA Champions!

On June 8th, over 29 artists performed on the Yonge-Dundas Square stage and over 55,000 people attended throughout the day, bringing the festival to life with desi pride and community spirit. The headliners Jaz Dhami, based in the UK, and Raja Kumari, based in LA, had the square dancing with vibrant and interactive performances. The festival ended with over 6,000 people still dancing in the square after 11pm.

Some of the other artists who performed included Navz47, Rajan, XD Pro Music, Nani, Zzen Music, DJ Sharad and DJ Juicy and many more. The lineup is always a blend of new performers who get to show Toronto their musical talents combined with performances from veterans who have had hits both locally and internationally.

 

desiFEST 2019
Highlights of desiFEST 2019: Raja Kumari. Photo Credit: desiFEST

 

Highlights of desiFEST 2019: Jaz Dhami. Photo Credit: desiFEST

 

Along with the music, visitors got a taste of South Asian cuisine at the food market as there were also multiple food truck vendors on site to satisfy the appetite of concert goers. In addition, audiences got to experience family fun in the Kids Zone, engage in multiple interactive activations, and walk away with various giveaways.

The sponsors who made the event happen included Presenting Sponsor TD, Kracks Chips, PIA, Degree and ATN.

 

desiFEST 2019
Highlights of desiFEST 2019: Sathish Bala. Photo Credit: desiFEST

 

desiFEST 2019
Highlights of desiFEST 2019: The packed crowd at Dundas Square. Photo Credit; desiFEST

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.desifest.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019

You Must Watch These! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet

Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019

You Must Watch These! May 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now

Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings

Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"

April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'

Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio

5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host

5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now

Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now

Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Showbiz & Celebrity

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Fashion & Style

June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12 Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
Fashion & Style

June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Health & Wellness

Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
Showbiz & Celebrity

Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
Showbiz & Celebrity

South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12 Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
Fashion & Style

June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Health & Wellness

Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12 Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
Fashion & Style

June/July Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Health & Wellness

Watch It Now Before It's Too Late: Lessons On Mindful Medicine From The Documentary "Heal"
Beauty & Grooming

Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
Showbiz & Celebrity

Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019