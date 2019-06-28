South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12 Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019

Fans of all ages flocked to Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square for the epic 12-hour concert by desiFEST 2019. Check out the highlights from North America’s largest South Asian concert in their 13th year!

Founded by Satish Bala, the largest South Asian music concert took place on June 8th at Yonge-Dundas Square. In the past, desiFEST has showcased a multitude of artists from across Canada, US, UK, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Goa, West Indies and more. South Asian culture is once again given a chance to shine in the 13th annual concert.

The free concert boasted 12 hours of free musical and entertaining performances. desiFEST is a non-profit, youth-powered platform designed to put local artists on the map and to unite, inspire and empower diverse communities of young people through arts and culture.

The Festival was officially kicked off with a launch party hosted by Baba Kahn a week before the big concert. This was followed by Face The Music panel discussion which took place at the Thompson Hotel the Friday evening before the festival. The first panelists featured recording artists Raja Kumari, Jaz Dhami, Rajan, Blitz, Navz47, DMC and XDProMusic who all talked about being able to turn their passion into a successful career.

The second panel discussion focused on the business and marketing of music and featured influencers Alan Davis, CEO of Small World Music, our very own Raj Girn, Founder & CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA, recording artist Jasmin Pannu, Hardik Dave, CEO of Desi Hip-Hop and Taiwo Bah, Project Coordinator of Factor. The evening ended with a viewing party of the Toronto Raptors game as they became the NBA Champions!

On June 8th, over 29 artists performed on the Yonge-Dundas Square stage and over 55,000 people attended throughout the day, bringing the festival to life with desi pride and community spirit. The headliners Jaz Dhami, based in the UK, and Raja Kumari, based in LA, had the square dancing with vibrant and interactive performances. The festival ended with over 6,000 people still dancing in the square after 11pm.

Some of the other artists who performed included Navz47, Rajan, XD Pro Music, Nani, Zzen Music, DJ Sharad and DJ Juicy and many more. The lineup is always a blend of new performers who get to show Toronto their musical talents combined with performances from veterans who have had hits both locally and internationally.

Along with the music, visitors got a taste of South Asian cuisine at the food market as there were also multiple food truck vendors on site to satisfy the appetite of concert goers. In addition, audiences got to experience family fun in the Kids Zone, engage in multiple interactive activations, and walk away with various giveaways.

The sponsors who made the event happen included Presenting Sponsor TD, Kracks Chips, PIA, Degree and ATN.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.desifest.com