Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019
Showbiz & Celebrity Jun 21, 2019
The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 sizzled in Mumbai where Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal along with rising stars Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor walked the scorching hot red carpet. Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019
Deepika Padukone was handed the big award for the night: the Millennial of the Year. She wore a stunning green ensemble by Ashi Studio Haute Couture on the carpet as she picked up her award.
Ananya Panday emerged as a star after making her debut in Student of the Year 2, earning the Next Gen Star of the Year award. Janhvi Kapoor took home the award for Rising Star of the Year, after giving a stunning performance in Dhadak.
Check out who bagged their awards and scroll below to see the complete list of winners.
Here’s a complete list of all the winners:
Rising Star of the Year: Janhvi Kapoor.
Millennial of the Year: Deepika Padukone
Honorary Millennial of the Year: Karan Johar
Next Gen Star of the Year: Ananya Panday
Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year: Masaba Gupta
Designer of the Year: Ruchika Sachdeva
Ages Ahead Performer of the Year : Vicky Kaushal
Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female): Shobhita Dhulipala
Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi
F21 Disrupter of the Year: Radhika Apte
Mould Breaker of the Year: Pooja Dhingra
Model of the Year: Anjali Lama
Fashion Eco-warrior of the Year: Gautam Vazirani
Digital Influencer of the Year: Kusha Kapila
Girl Boss of the Year: Rhea Kapoor
Millennial at Heart: Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Blogger of the Year: Kayaan Contractor and Santoshi Shetty
Athlete of the Year: Dutee Chand
Musician of the Year: Naezy
Main Image Photo Credit: www.grazia.co.in
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
