Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019

The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 sizzled in Mumbai where Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal along with rising stars Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor walked the scorching hot red carpet. Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019

Deepika Padukone was handed the big award for the night: the Millennial of the Year. She wore a stunning green ensemble by Ashi Studio Haute Couture on the carpet as she picked up her award.

Ananya Panday emerged as a star after making her debut in Student of the Year 2, earning the Next Gen Star of the Year award. Janhvi Kapoor took home the award for Rising Star of the Year, after giving a stunning performance in Dhadak.

Check out who bagged their awards and scroll below to see the complete list of winners.

Here’s a complete list of all the winners:

Rising Star of the Year: Janhvi Kapoor.

Millennial of the Year: Deepika Padukone

Honorary Millennial of the Year: Karan Johar

Next Gen Star of the Year: Ananya Panday

Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year: Masaba Gupta

Designer of the Year: Ruchika Sachdeva

Ages Ahead Performer of the Year : Vicky Kaushal

Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Female): Shobhita Dhulipala

Breakthrough Performer of the Year (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi

F21 Disrupter of the Year: Radhika Apte

Mould Breaker of the Year: Pooja Dhingra

Model of the Year: Anjali Lama

Fashion Eco-warrior of the Year: Gautam Vazirani

Digital Influencer of the Year: Kusha Kapila

Girl Boss of the Year: Rhea Kapoor

Millennial at Heart: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Blogger of the Year: Kayaan Contractor and Santoshi Shetty

Athlete of the Year: Dutee Chand

Musician of the Year: Naezy

Main Image Photo Credit: www.grazia.co.in