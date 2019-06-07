Showbiz & Celebrity / Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet

Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet

Showbiz & Celebrity Jun 07, 2019

Marriska Fernandes

by  

With a slew of talented South Asian artists taking over the entertainment scene, there has been a wide range of entertaining web series that has won hearts worldwide. With the latest release of CBC’s The 410, we take a look at some of the many web series with South Asian influences. These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet

CBC’s The 410

CBC’s digital original drama, THE 410 (3×25), premiered May 2 at 10 a.m. ET on the CBC Gem streaming service. It is named after the solitary highway connecting the suburb of Brampton to the Greater Toronto Area, THE 410. Supinder Wraich, not only stars on the show, but also created and co-produced the series. She plays Suri, an aspiring influencer who turns to a life of crime to bail her truck driver father out of prison. The web series shines a light on the South Asian community, highlighting issues such as drug trafficking, addiction and criminality. The series was directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Renuka Jeyapalan.

 

These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet: CBC’s The 410. Photo Credit: CBC

 

Anarkali

Indo-Canadian creator Rakhi Mutta’s web series Anarkali is also another must-watch. It follows Anarkali (Kiran Rai), our lead star who is dumped by her fiancé two months before the big wedding. Her friends are her rock as she tries to move on. The show navigates traditional expectations of our culture vs today’s modern times.

 

These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet: Anarkali. Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

Geeta’s Guide to Moving On

After 10 years of dating, 30-year-old Geeta Gidwani’s fiance dumps her. She is dragged to her first Divorce Support group meeting by her family. This Indian-American woman tries to accept her loss and learns to move on in a new take on the modern American self-love story.

 

These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet: Geeta’s Guide to Moving On. Photo Credit: www.weareo.tv

Note to Self


In this series from CBC Comedy, creator and star Rakhee Morzaria gives her take on life in the city in Note to Self. From getting around on her bike in downtown Toronto to what to do when your friend steals your look, the episodes are quite funny.

 

These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet: Note to Self. Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

Welcome to Surrey

 

In Welcome to Surrey, an ambitious medical school graduate in Toronto returns to her hometown in Surrey, British Columbia, to complete her residency. She faces the challenge of starting her career while rebuilding ties with her sometimes provincial Indo-Canadian community and family.

These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet: Welcome to Surrey. Photo Credit: imdb.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cbc.ca; www.imdb.com 

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood's finest actors and industr...

