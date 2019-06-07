With a slew of talented South Asian artists taking over the entertainment scene, there has been a wide range of entertaining web series that has won hearts worldwide. With the latest release of CBC’s The 410, we take a look at some of the many web series with South Asian influences. These Cool South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet

CBC’s The 410

CBC’s digital original drama, THE 410 (3×25), premiered May 2 at 10 a.m. ET on the CBC Gem streaming service. It is named after the solitary highway connecting the suburb of Brampton to the Greater Toronto Area, THE 410. Supinder Wraich, not only stars on the show, but also created and co-produced the series. She plays Suri, an aspiring influencer who turns to a life of crime to bail her truck driver father out of prison. The web series shines a light on the South Asian community, highlighting issues such as drug trafficking, addiction and criminality. The series was directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Renuka Jeyapalan.

Anarkali

Indo-Canadian creator Rakhi Mutta’s web series Anarkali is also another must-watch. It follows Anarkali (Kiran Rai), our lead star who is dumped by her fiancé two months before the big wedding. Her friends are her rock as she tries to move on. The show navigates traditional expectations of our culture vs today’s modern times.

Geeta’s Guide to Moving On

After 10 years of dating, 30-year-old Geeta Gidwani’s fiance dumps her. She is dragged to her first Divorce Support group meeting by her family. This Indian-American woman tries to accept her loss and learns to move on in a new take on the modern American self-love story.

Note to Self



In this series from CBC Comedy, creator and star Rakhee Morzaria gives her take on life in the city in Note to Self. From getting around on her bike in downtown Toronto to what to do when your friend steals your look, the episodes are quite funny.

Welcome to Surrey

In Welcome to Surrey, an ambitious medical school graduate in Toronto returns to her hometown in Surrey, British Columbia, to complete her residency. She faces the challenge of starting her career while rebuilding ties with her sometimes provincial Indo-Canadian community and family.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.cbc.ca; www.imdb.com