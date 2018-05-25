Entertainment & Gossip / Showbiz & Celebrity / A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

Entertainment & Gossip Showbiz & Celebrity May 25, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

The world-famous literary sensation returned to her hometown for an encore performance and a unique well-deserved recognition. Superstar poet Rupi Kaur gets a Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award.

Having recently returned from her three-month international tour, Kaur has taken the world by storm with her poetry. Her latest book, the sun and her flowers is an instant global bestseller comes not long after her debut milk and honey, which was America’s best selling book of 2017.

 

Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award: Rupi Kaur on stage. Photo Credit: Christina De Melo

An Evening with Rupi Kaur, co-presented by the City of Brampton, The Rose and Ontario Sikh Heritage Month, captured the magic of her stage performance which was interspersed with musical interactions of poetry, art and theatre. Surrounded by a circle of flower petals on stage, Kaur did a 90-minute set where she performed a selection of poems from her books.

 

Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award: Rupi Kaur with her parents and Mayor of Brampton Linda Jeffrey (left).   Photo Credit: Christina De Melo

 

Tickets to her show sold-out in less than 24 hours, with an audience of over 800 people. The emcee who introduced Kaur to the stage was Rapinder Kaur, Registered Arts Therapist with Art As Therapy. Special guests of the evening included Mayor of Brampton, Linda Jeffrey and Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who presented Kaur with the Love and Courage Award. Rupi’s parents were also present on stage with her to receive the Brampton Arts Walk of Fame Award.

 

Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award: Rupi Kaur with Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Photo Credit: Christina De Melo

 

The other 2017 Walk of Fame inductees included Director X, who has helmed music videos for stars like Drake and Rihanna, Zarqa Nawaz, creator of the long running  hit CBC show Little Mosque on the Prairie and the late William Perkins Bull, a historian of Peel County.

Kaur’s poems have touched many lives as her work explores themes of love, loss, trauma, healing, migration and revolution. She has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and was named Forbes “30 under 30” and BBC’s “100 Women of 2017“.

Main Image Photo Credit: Christina De Melo

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

COMMENTS

A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner

DFW South Asian Film Festival (SAFF) Celebrates Four-Year Milestone With Four Days of Programming

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I

Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017

Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!

ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Russell Peters Is The Indian Detective!

Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser

Check Out How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali!

Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood

Vogue India Women of the Year Awards 2017 Highlights

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!

Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!

Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbery Details | Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan | The Anokhi Prestige Experience

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Entertainment & Gossip

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Current News

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
Entertainment & Gossip

A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

Trending

Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
Fashion & Style

Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding