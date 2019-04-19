The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings

With another round of wedding season coming up we take a closer look at how the Big Fat Indian Wedding has become quite the draw when it comes to the invite list, the endless festivities and the social media draw. One common link between all these fabulous fetes is the presence of some serious A-List star wattage when it comes to the wedding entertainment (Beyoncé anyone?). From J.Lo to Akon to Bruno Mars and of course Queen Bey, check out our list of superstars who performed at big fat indian weddings.

Beyoncé at the Ambani wedding

Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal in what is known as a “Big Fat Indian Wedding.” Guests were treated to a private Beyoncé concert in the historic city of Udaipur in Rajasthan. The Lemonade singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “Crazy In Love,” “Naughty Girl” and “Perfect” for guests at the glitzy event was held at the luxury Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel. Guests included Hillary Clinton, Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and many more.

JLo And Nicole Scherzinger At The Hinduja Wedding

In 2015, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger were the star guests of Indian billionaire Sanjay Hinduja and Anusuya Mahtani, who also tied the knot in Udaipur. In addition to the Hollywood guests, the wedding was graced by several Bollywood celebs and fashion icons.

Scherzinger wore a pink Indian sari and posted pictures on her Instagram account. She posed with Nandita Mahtani, writing, “Thankyou for my beautiful #Sari.”

JLo also posted a photo on Twitter, noting it was her first time in India.

Akon At Puru Sethia’s Wedding

In November 2012, the grand royal wedding of UK-based businessman Puru Sethia took place in Udaipur with a series of events. International hip-hop artist Akon performed alongside Priyanka Chopra, and the two sang her debut song “In My City.”

Bruno Mars At The Vaswani Wedding

In 2017, Madrid-based businessman, Harish Fabiani’s nephew, Navin married Dubai-based Sonam Vaswani, daughter of Sunil Vaswani of Stallion Group. The wedding festivities took place in Vienna (and in London, and in Barcelona!). Their sangeet had Bruno Mars play DJ as well as perform hit singles.

Kylie Minogue At The Mittal Wedding

Probably one of the first major superstar wedding performances took place in 2004, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue performed at the wedding of Vanisha Mittal, daughter of one of the U.K.’s top billionaires Lakshmi Mittal. It was a lavish 6-day wedding extravaganza held at various historic locations in Paris.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com