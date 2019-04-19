The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
Showbiz & Celebrity Apr 19, 2019
With another round of wedding season coming up we take a closer look at how the Big Fat Indian Wedding has become quite the draw when it comes to the invite list, the endless festivities and the social media draw. One common link between all these fabulous fetes is the presence of some serious A-List star wattage when it comes to the wedding entertainment (Beyoncé anyone?). From J.Lo to Akon to Bruno Mars and of course Queen Bey, check out our list of superstars who performed at big fat indian weddings.
Beyoncé at the Ambani wedding
Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man, Mukesh Ambani, tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal in what is known as a “Big Fat Indian Wedding.” Guests were treated to a private Beyoncé concert in the historic city of Udaipur in Rajasthan. The Lemonade singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “Crazy In Love,” “Naughty Girl” and “Perfect” for guests at the glitzy event was held at the luxury Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel. Guests included Hillary Clinton, Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and many more.
JLo And Nicole Scherzinger At The Hinduja Wedding
In 2015, Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger were the star guests of Indian billionaire Sanjay Hinduja and Anusuya Mahtani, who also tied the knot in Udaipur. In addition to the Hollywood guests, the wedding was graced by several Bollywood celebs and fashion icons.
Scherzinger wore a pink Indian sari and posted pictures on her Instagram account. She posed with Nandita Mahtani, writing, “Thankyou for my beautiful #Sari.”
JLo also posted a photo on Twitter, noting it was her first time in India.
Akon At Puru Sethia’s Wedding
In November 2012, the grand royal wedding of UK-based businessman Puru Sethia took place in Udaipur with a series of events. International hip-hop artist Akon performed alongside Priyanka Chopra, and the two sang her debut song “In My City.”
Bruno Mars At The Vaswani Wedding
In 2017, Madrid-based businessman, Harish Fabiani’s nephew, Navin married Dubai-based Sonam Vaswani, daughter of Sunil Vaswani of Stallion Group. The wedding festivities took place in Vienna (and in London, and in Barcelona!). Their sangeet had Bruno Mars play DJ as well as perform hit singles.
Kylie Minogue At The Mittal Wedding
Probably one of the first major superstar wedding performances took place in 2004, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue performed at the wedding of Vanisha Mittal, daughter of one of the U.K.’s top billionaires Lakshmi Mittal. It was a lavish 6-day wedding extravaganza held at various historic locations in Paris.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!