The internationally acclaimed festival boasted South Asian cinematic works which captured the hearts of the Desi cinephile.

The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) returned for its 7th year, taking place from August 1st through August 4th.

The opening night film Bangla made its North American premiere at the festival. Bangla takes place in Rome and follows the story of Phaim an Italian young Bengali man who falls madly in love with the liberated Asia. However, according to his traditional parents, he must marry a Bengali woman. The film showcases a clash of cultures — an everyday reality for many second-generation immigrants.

The festival showcased eight fiction films, three documentaries, and seven shorts from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Italy, the UK and Canada.

“MISAFF takes the liberty of showcasing courageous and ground-breaking films,” Festival Director Arshad Khan noted. “We welcome audiences from Mississauga and the [Greater Toronto Area], and while it is a South Asian film festival, the stories and movies are for everyone irrespective of ethnicity or background.”

Khan continued “We are showcasing films that address the human condition but also relate to our lives in so many epic ways. MISAFF is the only film festival in Mississauga and it has built a reputation to showcase the best cinema South Asian filmmakers have on offer from around the world. We stand apart because as filmmakers ourselves we understand the needs of other film professionals. That is why we include opportunities for emerging filmmakers and talent to network with other industry professionals.”

The closing film was the hilarious and incredibly crafted debut feature from India called Kaamyaab, directed by Hardik Mehta.

Some of the notable celebs who attended include Mayor Bonnie Crombie, director Phaim Bhuiyan (Bangla), director Saqib Malik (Baaji), actor Hazma Haq, cricket player Shoaib Malik, actor Ali Kazmi, and Hardik Mehta (Kaamyaab).

The feature films that were screened at MISAFF included showcased the global roster that this festival is known for:

Bangla

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE | Italy | 80 min | Italian/Bengali with English subtitles | PG

Baaji

SPECIAL PRESENTATION | Pakistan | 120 min | Urdu/English with English subtitles

Indus Blues

ONTARIO PREMIERE | Pakistan | 60 min | Urdu/Pashtu/Sindhi with English subtitles | Documentary

Jirga

MISSISSAUGA PREMIERE | Australia | 79 min | English/ Pashtu

Kaamyaab

India | 107 min | Hindi with English subtitles

Mehsampur

India | 86min | Punjabi with English subtitles | A

Photograph

MISSISSAUGA PREMIERE | India | 110 min | Hindi with English subtitles

SA

CANADIAN PREMIERE | India | 110min | Bengali with English subtitles

Sindhustan

CANADIAN PREMIERE | India | 60 min | English | Documentary

The Without The Him (Runanubandha)

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE | India | 110 min | Bengali

Untying The Knot

MISSISSAUGA PREMIERE | Canada | 78 min | English/Bengali | Documentary

Venus

MISSISSAUGA PREMIERE | Canada | 95 min | English

As part of MISAFF’s festival tradition, their carefully selected jury handed out various awards as well!

Main Image Photo Credit: Rebecca Tisdelle-Macias