They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!

Aug 03, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

Age is just a number. Or so they say. The stigma around couples with a big age gap is long gone. Celebrities are proving that they can make their relationships work no matter the age difference. The very recent news to take the world by storm is the Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas engagement rumors confirmed to People magazine by a source. They are definitely couple goals and we wish them all the very best. So here’s looking at Bollywood celeb couples with age gaps that are still making it work!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25
The couple first stepped out at the Met Gala in 2017 as friends. They hung out several times since then and more recently, Nick took PC as his date to his cousin’s wedding. Priyanka also introduced him to her family and they have been posting Instagram stories about each other. Nick posted a video of PC dancing in the rain with the adorable “Her” caption along with the heart eyes emoji while she posted “My Favorite Men” also followed by the heart eyes emoji.

 

Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Photo Credit: www.Dailymail.co.uk

 

Shahid Kapoor, 37, and Mira Rajput, 24
The love-birds tied the knot in 2015 and despite the 12-year age gap, they are proving that love has no boundaries. They have a daughter Misha and are expecting their second child.

 

Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Photo Credit: instagram.com/shahidkapoor/

 

Saif Ali Khan, 47, and Kareena Kapoor, 37
This Bollywood couple got married in 2012 and have an adorable son Taimur Ali Khan who is stealing all the attention.

 

Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com

 

Riteish Deshmukh, 39, and Genelia D’Souza, 30
This adorable couple were dating for almost ten years before they got married. She was in her teens and he was in his 20s. They tied the knot in 2012 and now have two young kids.

 

Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Photo Credit: instagram.com/geneliad

 

Ranbir Kapoor, 35, and Alia Bhatt, 25
A new relationship is brewing in Bollywood between Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir and Alia. When asked about dating Alia, he told GQ, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space.”

 

Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Photo Credit: instagram.com/aliaabhatt

 

Aamir Khan, 53, and Kiran Rao, 44
This couple has been married for 13 years and are still going strong. They have a six year old together.

 

Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Photo Credit: www.ibtimes.co.in

 

Main Image Photo Credit: L-R: Instagram/AliaBhatt, DailyMail.co.uk, Instagram/ShahidKapoor 

