They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja’s Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

As you know the biggest star-studded Bollywood wedding took place last week as Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja. The festivities included the Mehndi and Sangeet ceremonies followed by the wedding (among other parties) which flooded instagram. And since we are still obsessed we have our fave moments from Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja’s big fat Bollywood wedding right here!

While Kareena-Saif and Anusha-Virat weddings were kept as private affairs with a big Bollywood reception, the Kapoor’s invited the big-wigs for every big celebration – from the Sangeet to the wedding to the grand reception.

Needless to say, all of Bollywood was a part of Sonam and Anand’s wedding festivities. From Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif to the Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Rekha, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan…and more.

Sonam opted for a traditional red lehnga by Anuradha Vakil while the groom wore a Raghavendra Rathore creation for the wedding ceremony. For the reception, she wore a grey and off white outfit, and a chevron printed skirt created by an Anamika Khanna.

The dance videos are what also brought a lot of attention as fans watched their favourite celebs dance away. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan danced to “Tan Tana Tan”, which has since gone viral. The King of Bollywood was in his element as he danced away, matching steps with Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor on “Ek Do Teen”.

Salman Khan also shook a leg and danced Mika Singh on his hits like “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, “Aaj Ki Party Meri Taraf Se”, and had Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dancing along as well. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, father and cousin of the bride, also danced to an entertaining number.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also recreated the theme song of Karan-Arjun for Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor. Watch the video here!

Check out the rest of the wedding celebration photos!

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram/Sonam Kapoor, Instagram/Amuaroraofficial