#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
Showbiz & Celebrity Jun 15, 2018
With the Veere Di Wedding and Ocean’s 8, strong feminist movies are in full force this summer. Bold, bad-ass women who hold their own further pushes the boundaries of female empowerment. Veere Di Wedding has women swearing profusely and talking openly about sexism – the film’s hashtag is #ImNotaCHICKFlick. With these films raking in box office receipts and rewriting the script we are going to take a look back at some of the most unapologetically feminist movies in recent years. So dive in as it’s time to watch these unapologetically feminist flicks!
Queen
Kangana Ranaut was brilliant as the strong and independent woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé cancels the wedding. It’s one of those movies you won’t regret watching.
Dangal
Former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat trains his two daughters to wrestle and succeed at the Commonwealth Games in the face of societal oppression. It’s a different take on women in society and how one can defy the odds.
Dear Zindagi
This film hits all the right notes and is among the first films to tackle the taboo subject of mental health openly. Also, strong women are in front of the camera (Alia Bhatt) and behind the lens (director Gauri Shinde). Alia is portrayed as strong woman who deals with anxiety and depression through counselling. The fact that she is a independent working girl with a job as a cinematographer is even more empowering. Also, kudos to Shah Rukh Khan who chose to do a film where he plays second fiddle to Alia. He also gave a solid performance, nonetheless.
English Vinglish
Sridevi excels as she portrayed a middle-aged woman who enrolls in an English class and reasserts herself as mother and wife demanding the respect she deserves.
Pink
A hard-hitting movie that shook everyone was the film Pink. Amitabh Bachchan plays the lawyer who paints a picture of society’s shallow rule-book for women and how their characters are ultimately sketched.
Wonder Woman
Finally we got a female-led superhero film with Wonder Woman – a first in over a decade and a first superhero film to be directed by a woman. Gal Gadot knocks it out of the park in this film and it’s about time.
Ghostbusters
The Ghostbusters reboot of the original brought four fantastic female leads to the forefront. Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones bring gags and girl power, making this one hell of a feminist film.
Battle of the Sexes
The film follows the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which became the most watched televised sports event of all time. It’s a perfect film to watch to prove that we are no longer in 1973 as the push for gender equality is at the forefront, now more than ever.
Kahaani
Vidya Balan kicks ass in this super entertaining thriller which follows a pregnant woman who is on a mission to find her husband.
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!