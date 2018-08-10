Showbiz & Celebrity / Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment

Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment

Showbiz & Celebrity Aug 10, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Deepika Padukone recently shared that she is getting her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. Her wax statue will be unveiled in London early next year,  followed by another wax statue at the Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Check other Bollywood celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment!

Soon after she broke the news, Shahid Kapoor also shared that he too will soon be waxed at Madame Tussauds. More details are yet to be revealed.

 

Deepika Padukone
The actress shared a photo of the team behind her wax statue.

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Deepika Padukone. Photo Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone/

 

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan was immortalized at Madame Tussauds in London in 2007. He then had his wax statue in other Madam Tussauds around the world, including Berlin, Washington, Singapore, Sydney and Delhi. His latest makeover being his character from Fan. The dimpled actor needs more wax statues, no?

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Shah Rukh Khan. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Shah Rukh Khan. Photo Credit: www.deccanchronicle.com

 

Amitabh Bachchan
He was the first Bollywood celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. He was also the first person nominated by fans to get waxed.

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Amitabh Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.Bollywoodlife.com

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya was the first Bollywood actress to be waxed at the Madame Tussauds in London. Her statue is draped in a red saree.

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.mtvindia.com

 

Katrina Kaif
Katrina got her wax statue after she was voted for by fans. She is seen wearing a piece by Manish Malhotra.

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Katrina Kaif. Photo Credit: www.madametussauds.com

 

Madhuri Dixit-Nene
Madhuri also has her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London. She unveiled her statue in front of family and friends.

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Madhuri Dixit-Nene. Photo Credit: www.madametussauds.com

 

Salman Khan
Salman got his statue waxed in 2008 at Madame Tussauds museum in London. His statue is seen sporting a black vest with denim jeans and a leather jacket over his shoulder. Classic Salman style!

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Salman Khan. Photo Credit: www.emirates247.com

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena was the second Bollywood actress to get her wax museum at Madame Tussauds museum in London in 2011. Her wax statue is clothed in the same outfit from Mauja Hi Mauja. It has recently been updated with her outfit from Chammak Challo.

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo Credit: www.mtvindia.com

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo Credit: instagram.com/madametussauds/

 

Hrithik Roshan
After Dhoom 2, he got his statue at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London.

 

Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Bollywood Celebs who got the Tussauds Treatment: Hrithik Roshan. Photo Credit: www.madametussauds.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.masala.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

COMMENTS

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!

Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel

TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi

Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies

You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram

Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards

Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List

#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks

Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018

Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time

This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Showbiz & Celebrity

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Health & Wellness

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Culture & Lifestyle

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
Entertainment & Gossip

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!

Trending

Culture & Lifestyle

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Health & Wellness

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
Showbiz & Celebrity

Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
Health & Wellness

Chill Out! How To Mindfully Calm The Chaos In Your Mind
Beauty & Grooming

Sizzle With These Summer Hair Care Products Perfect For The Heat
Culture & Lifestyle

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
Entertainment & Gossip

They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!