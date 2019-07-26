You Can’t Possibly Guess Why Sanjay Seran From Delhi 2 Dublin Is Really Excited About Their Latest Album “We Got This”
Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 26, 2019
Canada’s iconic Canadian electrofunk/reggae band Delhi 2 Dublin, continues to slay the global festival scene with some seriously styled “Subcontinental pop”. Their latest album “We Got This” is also seen as the group’s solid shift to the mainstream music scene thanks to their amped up songwriting, musical composition and their stronger sense of self. Sanjay Keran takes a break from rehearsals ahead of their Toronto show to sit down and give us the lowdown on why he’s super excited about their latest drop.
“Let’s try to write one really good song that takes it to the next level” was Sanjay Seran’s revelation that he received while sitting on a glacier in Alaska. He and his bandmates from Delhi 2 Dublin decided it was time to shift their musicology into high gear. A staple in the global festival scene, the fusion-electronica band from Vancouver, British Columbia released their latest album We Got This (Inside Pocket/Warner Music Canada) mid-May. Produced by Toronto-based hitmaker Gavin Brown (Barenaked Ladies, Metric, Tragically Hip) We Got This brings about a fresh collection of electro-funk based fusion with their songs delivering various positive socially aware messages. Averaging 100 shows a year and ahead of their latest show at The Drake in Toronto, Keran sat down to chat about the creative process, the global awareness of the world music and how even his audiences would surprise him.
Hina P. Ansari: Congratulations on your latest album. My first question must be about the beat. You are from the West Coast. Describe to me the difference between the music vibe of there compared to that of Toronto?
Sanjay Seran: Out here, people dance. When you go to big cities like Toronto, people are just more likely to watch than dance. They’ll stand in appreciation. But on the West Coast, people are just a little bit crazy (laughs).
HPA: It took your three years to write, produce and complete your album. Tell me about that epiphany you had in Alaska where that all started? It all started with writing one song and seeing where it too you?
SS: We were like, “let’s try to write one really good song that takes it to the next level”. More of a mainstream, popular songs that would, allow us to cross over.
HPA: You already had some songs in the pipeline correct?
SS: We had already been working on some songs by then and we continued to work for another year on writing stuff. We finally wrote the song, ended up being “My People”. We decided we wanted to take it to the next level and reach more people. We have a glass ceiling being a band in the West Coast. There’s only so far you can go with like electronic beats. Especially West Coast beats, in order to break the ceiling, we had go to the pop world a bit. And in doing the whole album [it felt] exciting and new for us and will allow us to reach more of an audience.
HPA: You’ve been around for just over a decade. How has the music industry changed for you?
SS: The biggest thing is that you don’t make money from CD sales anymore. We used to make really good money from CD sales. We would sell 200 or 400 CDs at a festival. Then we saw the slow decline happen, and now it’s abysmal, because the streaming numbers don’t reflect the same amount of cash flow as CDs would. That’s definitely the biggest thing. The whole viral music video thing started. YouTube was newer back then. Now it’s just a beast that has totally changed the scene during the time that we’ve been around, which is pretty crazy.
HPA: How are you adapting to that change?
SS: I don’t know. One of our issues now is, how to get the streams up and your social media numbers up. It’s all about social media engagement, which is fine if that’s how you’re reaching people, but sometimes, it, takes more away from what we’re trying to do. You have this band, and they produce expensive records that sound good and they spend a lot of time recording them and writing them. And then the fans want you to post stuff on your stories and little GIFs and all that. I mean, I do it and I enjoy it sometimes. It’s not a burden—but it’s like, this is what I do now (laughs)?
HPA: In your current album, what was the most difficult song to write or produce, was there one song that stood out to you?
SS: Those songs didn’t make it. If you end up trying to really work on them, they usually don’t usually make it. We wrote one song and ended up performing it live and I loved it. But there was something about, we couldn’t nail the sound. The song was written in the same amount of time as every other song, which is about a session or two. You tweak it all out. The magic really does occur in one-to-two sessions. And if the magic doesn’t occur then you move on to another song.
HPA: Tell me your musical (nor non-musical) inspiration? Someone or something that you have soul to soul connection with?
SS: Bono was a huge inspiration for me. He is over at the top. I can see his emotionality created in his concert when he’s doing his thing. It’s like this larger than life. In his shows, he talks about issues that are happening in the world as a part of his set. His level of emotion is at another level. That is huge for me. I draw from that, there’s something that resonates there.
HPA: I love the positive messages that you have in your album. Was that a conscious decision?
SS: Yes. We’ve always been pretty positive especially a few years back. I would write Punjabi stuff and draw inspiration from Sufi world, with a lot of repetition and a lot of spiritual lines. I would take a Punjabi idiom and re-appropriate it to make sense in the modern western world but the meaning would still be the same. It’s a conscious decision because it’s about reaching a bigger audience so now the majority of the [songs] are in English and it has a clearer message and with the writing being better, it’s more on point and now it’s bigger than itself.
HPA: There’s a strong element of celebrating the diversity in your life with respect to being citizens of the world. How do you apply that element of your life to your music?
SS: We felt it was super important to touch on this stuff because we feel it. Talking about songs like “Home” where [all of our] parents are immigrants. Just like the majority of the people we grew up with are, so it’s very important for us to be talking to these kinds of things. “My People” on the surface is very, “sure my people are everywhere and we’re very happy”. It’s really about certain specific people that exist in pockets, even in the States.
HPA: There has been a globalization of music in recent years where you have different influences coming through and people are a lot more aware of an Eastern sound or an African sound. Did you find the change of awareness happening now compared when your band first started a decade ago?
SS: I think because we played a lot of folk festivals and world music festivals in the beginning, that vibe has always existed in these pockets. But you are playing those festivals to an audience of older white people. Initially there would be this odd feeling, especially when the festival’s audience are seated and they stake their ground with their tarp. We call them “tarp people” (laughs). You get this feeling of “dance monkey dance”, where that colonialism feeling is there, people stake their plot and think “no one block my vision, we brought in these very colourful bands to perform for us”.
When we started we were called those Punjabi guys and [we were were seen as] quite novel back then. Now it’s has changed so much. But I feel that we are also being coined “diversity”. Sure, I’ll take your diversity money but why can’t I be a regular band? Are we getting spots to fill that diversity quota? There’s all kinds of feelings of being a person of colour who has lived in Canada this long. It’s complicated. (laughs)
HPA: I understand your messaging with respect to your identity and that of your bandmates. As you mentioned, in reality music festivals sure, they attract a global audience but depending on where you’re touring those audiences can be mostly white. Did you ever have that moment of hesitation whether this white audience would be able to grasp your musical vibe?
SS: You judge a book by it’s cover and then you’re surprised. I’ve done it myself at shows where I would say “nope, this isn’t gonna fly. This is bunch of old white people. I don’t want to be here”. And then you see that everyone’s up, especially in places like Sheboygan Wisconsin where you’ve got 99% older white people and they are all dancing to the dhol. And you’re like, “Oh! These are our people!”, these are the ones who we can make come together and carry this connectivity and energy forward and we know how we can make a change!
Main Image Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Celebs From Bollywood and Hollywood Who Won (And Lost) The FaceApp Challenge
-
These South Asian Authors Need To Be On Your Summer Reading List
-
You Must Watch These! July 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Canada's Largest South Asian Festival MonstrARTity's #BollywoodMonster Mashup Is Back With A Bang
-
South Asian Music Fans Hit Next Level Fandom With A 12-Hour Concert At desiFEST 2019
-
Starlet Fever: Bollywood Sizzled At The Grazia Millennial Awards 2019
-
You Must Watch These! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Stream On! These Cool Canadian South Asian Digital Series Are Breaking The Internet
-
Cannes Do! The South Asian Stars Who Sizzled At Cannes 2019
-
You Must Watch These! May 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!