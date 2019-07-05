You Must Watch These! July 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
From Hrithik Roshan’s record-breaking movie to the Pakistan cinematic tribute to their classic dramas, check out these solid blockbusters-in-the-making this month with our list of July 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Mangesh Hadawala
Cast: Meezan Jaffery and Sharmin Segal
Release Date: July 5, 2019
The story of two best friends who have known each other for 15 years and secretly have been in love with each other. Zinia and Dinish both live in the USA and Dinish returns to Pakistan to see his mother who unfortunately rejects Zinia as she thinks she is too old for marriage. Will Dinish go against his mother’s wishes and tell his friend he loves her? This movie is Hagadala’s directorial debut.
Director: Don Sandy
Cast: Jiiva, Shalini Pandey and Kong
Release Date: July 5, 2019
This comedy heist thriller is like no other. Although it revolves around a group of misfits like many others the twist comes because they are being assisted by chimpanzees for a bank robbery. Although the team of robbers wear gorilla masks when carrying out the robberies, its actual chimpanzee’s that help them and act as lookouts.
Director: B V Nanadhini
Cast: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad, Lakshmi Narayan
Release Date: July 5, 2019
This Telagu film is based on the life of a seventy-year-old woman who is on her way to a photo studio however when she walks out she is a younger version of herself. The plot is filled with moments when the seventy-year-old gains her youth back and the antics and adventures that follow. This includes younger men trying to woo the elderly lady which all provides for the audience’s entertainment.
Director: Prakash Kovelamudi
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri
Release Date: July 5, 2019
Mental Hai Kya is a Bollywood quirky comedy the actual plot of the film follows the lives of two humans whose lives pivot between reality and illusions. The film trailer has been postponed a number of times due to the controversy of the subject and title of the film and just by looking at the many film posters that have been released, you can tell that the subject is a little out of the ordinary.
Director: Vikas Bahl
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Pankaj Tripathi
Release Date: July 12th 2019
We are so glad to see him back on the big screen. In this film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician that helps 30 smart but underprivileged students prepare for their entrance exams for the Indian Institutes of Technology. It is a biographical drama film based on the life of the real-life mathematician and his educational program called Super 30.
Director: Gippy Grewal
Cast: Gippy Grewal and Japji Khaira
Release Date: July 19, 2019
Many families face generation gaps and this film explores just that. There are three elderly men that live in Canada with their families and they realize that each generation in their family has different views about life. The three senior men believe that spending quality family time together will bridge that gap but every time family time is arranged they end up arguing. The elderly men then come across Sehaj and Magic who are both full of positivity and agree to help them understand their families and are given a week to accomplish this. Will Sehaj and Magic manage to find a common ground of these different generations and help them to live together in harmony?
Director: Hisham Bin Munawar
Cast: Amna Ilyas, Fasial Saif, Zain Afzal, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Ismail Tara and Salman Shahaid
Release Date: July 19, 2019
Ready Steady No is a Pakistani comedy film about couples facing multiple obstacles in the shape of controlling parents, a good-for-nothing detective who can’t read basic Urdu, an unhelpful police officer, and a whole lot of running around the narrow streets of Lahore which in turn creates trouble for these couples. It’s also seen as an homage to the classic Pakistani drams of the 1960s.
Director: Rohit Jugraj
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy
Release Date: July 26, 2019
Arjun Patiala is new recruit into the local police forces. Loving women even more than his liquor, Patiala brings to the station his quirky and unusual style of reinforcing order in his community. He then meets up with a passionate news reporter who will quickly realize that she may need a solid dose of patience to put up with his shenanigans. Sunny Leone appears in a much buzz-about item number in this film.
