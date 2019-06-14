You Must Watch These! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Looking for a solid movie to binge on? Check out these must-watch movies that are hitting the theatres this month! June 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Director: Ali Abbas Zafar
Cast: Salman Khan, Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani
Release Date: June 5, 2019
The film Bharat is based on the 2014 South Korean drama called Ode to My Father. It the story about a man’s life spanning from 1950 to 2010 during the partition of India in 1947. Bharat’s father decides to stay in what is now Pakistan and makes his eight-year-old son promise to look after the family no matter what happens. This takes us through the story of Bharat’s life from 18-70 years where he joins The Great Russian Circus and is known as a playboy and during the discovery of oil in the Gulf in the 70’s takes Bharat there and he falls in love with his chief engineer but of course he must keep his promise to his father.
Director: Yasir Nawaz
Cast: Sami Khan, Neelam Muneer, Sana Fakhar, Jawad Sheikh and Shafqat Cheema
Release Date: June 4, 2019
Although this Pakistani movie Wrong No. 2 has the name that would scream out a sequel, it does not have a cast that reflects that. Zoya played by Neelum Munir (Dil Nawaz, Yeh Ishq Hai) is a rich young heiress who falls in love with a man who is not financially stable and her father disapproves of, he even goes as far as saying that the only way she will marry him is over her father’s dead body. When former lovers arrive on the scene it causes problems for the new lovers. Will Zoya marry the man of her dreams or the one her father chooses for her?
Director: Sukh Sanghera
Cast: Harish Verma, Roopi Gill, Rubina Bajwa and Amrinder Gill
Release Date: June 7, 2019
Amrinder Gill (Lahoriye, Sarvaan) plays the role of Garry Randhawa who is hired by Raunak’s, Roopi Gill (Ashke, Vadda Kalakaar), father to take over this company. In order to fight him and gain control, she hires a man as a manager, but this turns out to be a problem as he turns out to be an insider from the other side and is actually against her. Will he stick loyal or turn sides?
Director: Ashoka Nanda
Cast: Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta and Kumud Mishra
Release Date: June 14, 2019
One Day: Justice Delivered is Anupam Kher’s (Judwaa 2, Aiyaary) new thriller film where he plays a retired judge. The movie follows the investigations of a crime branch special officer Laxmi Rathi played by Esha Gupta (Paltan, Total Dhamaal) who is investigating the disappearance of high profile individuals in the capital. Esha Gupta will be seen holding a gun and a known humour actor Kumud Mishra (De De Pyaar De, Tiger Zinda Hai) in a police uniform.
Director: Chakri Toleti
Cast: Prabhudeva and Tamannaah
Release Date: June 14, 2019
Khamoshi is a remake of an English movie called Hush that came out in 2016. A deaf and mute girl Surbhi played by Tamannaah (Sketch, Jai Lava Kusa) finds herself left in charge of a whole estate but things soon become scary when a killer played by Prabhu Deva (ABCD 2, Devi) turns up at her door. He has already murdered anyone who has got in his way so far so will she survive or will she become his next victim?
Director: Sandeep Vanga
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Soham Majumdar and Nikita Dutta
Release Dates: June 21, 2019
When you’re an angry young man and you are deeply in love with a girl and have seen your life with her in it and then she marries another man what would you do? Well that’s exactly what Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor (Kaminey, R… Rajkumar), faces when the love of his life Preeti played by Kiara Advani (Kalank, Lust Stories) decides to marry another man and this surgeon becomes an alcoholic mad man on the path of self-destruction.
Director: Jagdeep Sidhu
Cast: Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa
Release Date: June 21, 2019
Both Diljit Dosanjh’s (Super Singh, Sardaarji 2) and Neeru Bajwa’s (Laung Laachi, Uda Aida) characters are unlucky in love and neither is getting any younger. Diljit’s mother desperately introduces him to girls but nothing comes of it. He then meets Neeru but they are totally different and from opposite worlds. Will he marry the girl of his dreams or will he get left behind? In this film, the director has also made reference to a real-life obsession Diljit has with Kylie Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians but referring to a doll he introduces his mother to.ne 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
