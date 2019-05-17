Looking to add some masala to your viewing list? Check out our list of May 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!

Director: Behzad Khambata

Cast: Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia and Ishita Dutta

Release Date: May 3rd 2019

A dutiful, toughened officer at the Intelligence Bureau played by Sunny Deol, gets intel on a sleeper agent who he has been tracking for months. As the team go to capture this suspected terrorist they learn that he his lost his memory in an accident and therefore does not remember any details about his group or their target. Karan Kapadia who is Twinkle Khanna’s cousin will be making his debut in the film opposite Ishita Dutta (Drishyam, Firangi). Also, something very exciting about this film is that Akshay Kumar added to his list of songs by singing the track “Ali Ali”.

Dil Diyan Gallan

Director: Uday Pratap Singh

Cast: Parmish Verma and Wamiqa Gabbi

Release Date: May 3rd 2019

Natasha played by Wamiqa Gabbi (Sixteen, Love Aaj Kal, Bhale Manchi Roju) is an internet sensation and she is invited to give a lecture on social media at a University whilst travelling in London. The lecture is interrupted by a student Laddi, Parmish Verma (Rocky Mental, Burf, Kirpaan: The Sword of Honour), who is not interested in the digital revolution. As fate has it Laddi ends up becoming Natasha’s photographer for her travel shoot and the two different personalities are thrown together where love is both being questioned and explored. The world seems to have more in place for these two when Natasha’s boyfriend and Laddi’s girlfriend arrive and push them back into reality. The film is about these two clashing personalities growing together to value true companionship.

Setters

Director: Ashwini Chaudhary

Cast: Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta and Pavan Malhotra

Release Date: May 3rd 2019

Setters is a thriller set in Benares, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi and is about a racket profiteering from academic scams. The film followers a cat and mouse chase between two good friends, one being a cop Aditya played by Aftab Shivdasani (Footpath, Grand Masti, Ankahee) and the other being a ‘setter’ Apurva, Shreyas Talpade (Poster Boys, Golmaal Again, Great grand Masti) who arranges for clever students to take the places of weaker students in exams.

Blackia

Director: Sukhminder Dhanjal

Cast: Dev Kharoud

Release Date: May 3rd 2019

Blackia is set in 1970s Punjab and tells the story of Gama (played by Dev Kharoud) who is born into a family of gold smugglers and he is eventually forced into the world of a crime even though he does not want to. After realizing, he is just a puppet in the hands of certain anti-national forces, Gama decides to redeem himself by standing up against all the evil forces. But will he win?

Maharshi

Director: Vamsi Paidipally

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hedge

Release Date: May 9th 2019

Maharshi is a Telegu action drama based on Rishi played by Mahesh Babu (Spyder, Aagadu, Businessman) who is first seen as a flirtatious college student but later is seen as a millionaire Businessman when he returns to his homeland where he becomes the champion of poor and downtrodden farmers.

Student of the Year 2

Director: Punit Malhotra

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday

Release Date: May 10th 2019

Here is round two of Karan Johar’s hit campus drama. The film will centre around bullying within the campus with two lead females (Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panda) entering the scene alongside Tiger Shroff (Baaghi, Munna Michael) and it is said that the screenplay was changed and adapted to cater for the fact that Shroff could pull off a lot of fight scenes. Will Smith will also be making an appearance in one of the songs in the film.

De De Pyaar De

Director: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and Jimmy Sherigill

Release Date: May 17th 2019

An interesting subject is brought up in De De Pyar De. Ajay Devgn (Raid, Golmaal again, Poster Boys) plays the role of a 50-year-old man Ashish who is divorced from his wife Manju but they have kids together. Here comes the plot twist, Ashish starts dating Ayesha played by Rakul Preet Singh, Aiyaary, Spyder, Winner) who is 24 years younger than him. Of course, the whole family disapprove but he takes her along to meet the family, which becomes awkward as his ex-wife and kids are also there.

India’s Most Wanted

Director: Rajkumar Gupta

Cast: Arjun Kapoor

Release Date: May 24th 2019

India’s most wanted is a Bollywood action thriller which follows a group of intelligence officers who embark on a top-secret mission to track down a terrorist, also known as India’s Osama Bin Laden, but try to catch him without firing any bullets. Arjun Kapoor (Gunday, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend) was the first choice to play the lead role of the office Prabhat Kapoor. The film is based around a fictional account of a series of deadly bombings carried out between 2007 and 2013, killing 433 and injuring 810 in the cities of Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai and it is said to be inspired by true events.

Muklawa

Director: Simerjit Singh

Cast: Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa

Release Date: May 24th 2019

This upcoming Punjabi Film stars Ammy Virk (Laung Laachi, Qismat, Harjeeta) and Sonam Bajwa (Super Singh, Manje Bistre, Sardar Ji 2) in the lead roles. It is set against the backdrop of pre-partition Punjab in a time where tradition dictated that a newlywed woman should stay back at her parents` house for a while after her wedding. The groom was forbidden to enter the bride’s village let alone lay eyes on her. Muklawa is a story of a man who tries to romance his own wife in an era where life was simple but love was difficult.

Chandigarh Amrister Chandigarh

Director: Karan Guliani

Cast: Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta and Rajpal Yadav

Release Date: May 24th 2019

This Gippy Grewal (Carry on Jatta 2, Lucknow Central, Manje Bistre 2) film is set around the premise of a girl coming from Chandigarh to Amritsar with the prospect of rejecting a prospective marriage proposal but in a twist, she ends up spending the day with a boy from Amritsar instead. His constant chatter irritates her but yet they seem to share a chemistry. Between bashing each other culture and arguing along the way, although there were many chances for the two to separate and go their own ways they end up spending the entire day together. She decides to return without meeting the prospective groom and leaves a note for him with the Boy. Will the Boy and Girl part ways with just the memories of this day or will they meet again?

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pinkvilla.com, www.imdb.com