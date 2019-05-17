You Must Watch These! May 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz & Celebrity May 17, 2019
Looking to add some masala to your viewing list? Check out our list of May 2019 hot South Asian films from Bollywood and beyond!
Director: Behzad Khambata
Cast: Sunny Deol, Karan Kapadia and Ishita Dutta
Release Date: May 3rd 2019
A dutiful, toughened officer at the Intelligence Bureau played by Sunny Deol, gets intel on a sleeper agent who he has been tracking for months. As the team go to capture this suspected terrorist they learn that he his lost his memory in an accident and therefore does not remember any details about his group or their target. Karan Kapadia who is Twinkle Khanna’s cousin will be making his debut in the film opposite Ishita Dutta (Drishyam, Firangi). Also, something very exciting about this film is that Akshay Kumar added to his list of songs by singing the track “Ali Ali”.
Director: Uday Pratap Singh
Cast: Parmish Verma and Wamiqa Gabbi
Release Date: May 3rd 2019
Natasha played by Wamiqa Gabbi (Sixteen, Love Aaj Kal, Bhale Manchi Roju) is an internet sensation and she is invited to give a lecture on social media at a University whilst travelling in London. The lecture is interrupted by a student Laddi, Parmish Verma (Rocky Mental, Burf, Kirpaan: The Sword of Honour), who is not interested in the digital revolution. As fate has it Laddi ends up becoming Natasha’s photographer for her travel shoot and the two different personalities are thrown together where love is both being questioned and explored. The world seems to have more in place for these two when Natasha’s boyfriend and Laddi’s girlfriend arrive and push them back into reality. The film is about these two clashing personalities growing together to value true companionship.
Director: Ashwini Chaudhary
Cast: Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta and Pavan Malhotra
Release Date: May 3rd 2019
Setters is a thriller set in Benares, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi and is about a racket profiteering from academic scams. The film followers a cat and mouse chase between two good friends, one being a cop Aditya played by Aftab Shivdasani (Footpath, Grand Masti, Ankahee) and the other being a ‘setter’ Apurva, Shreyas Talpade (Poster Boys, Golmaal Again, Great grand Masti) who arranges for clever students to take the places of weaker students in exams.
Director: Sukhminder Dhanjal
Cast: Dev Kharoud
Release Date: May 3rd 2019
Blackia is set in 1970s Punjab and tells the story of Gama (played by Dev Kharoud) who is born into a family of gold smugglers and he is eventually forced into the world of a crime even though he does not want to. After realizing, he is just a puppet in the hands of certain anti-national forces, Gama decides to redeem himself by standing up against all the evil forces. But will he win?
Director: Vamsi Paidipally
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh and Pooja Hedge
Release Date: May 9th 2019
Maharshi is a Telegu action drama based on Rishi played by Mahesh Babu (Spyder, Aagadu, Businessman) who is first seen as a flirtatious college student but later is seen as a millionaire Businessman when he returns to his homeland where he becomes the champion of poor and downtrodden farmers.
Director: Punit Malhotra
Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday
Release Date: May 10th 2019
Here is round two of Karan Johar’s hit campus drama. The film will centre around bullying within the campus with two lead females (Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panda) entering the scene alongside Tiger Shroff (Baaghi, Munna Michael) and it is said that the screenplay was changed and adapted to cater for the fact that Shroff could pull off a lot of fight scenes. Will Smith will also be making an appearance in one of the songs in the film.
Director: Akiv Ali
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh and Jimmy Sherigill
Release Date: May 17th 2019
An interesting subject is brought up in De De Pyar De. Ajay Devgn (Raid, Golmaal again, Poster Boys) plays the role of a 50-year-old man Ashish who is divorced from his wife Manju but they have kids together. Here comes the plot twist, Ashish starts dating Ayesha played by Rakul Preet Singh, Aiyaary, Spyder, Winner) who is 24 years younger than him. Of course, the whole family disapprove but he takes her along to meet the family, which becomes awkward as his ex-wife and kids are also there.
Director: Rajkumar Gupta
Cast: Arjun Kapoor
Release Date: May 24th 2019
India’s most wanted is a Bollywood action thriller which follows a group of intelligence officers who embark on a top-secret mission to track down a terrorist, also known as India’s Osama Bin Laden, but try to catch him without firing any bullets. Arjun Kapoor (Gunday, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend) was the first choice to play the lead role of the office Prabhat Kapoor. The film is based around a fictional account of a series of deadly bombings carried out between 2007 and 2013, killing 433 and injuring 810 in the cities of Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai and it is said to be inspired by true events.
Director: Simerjit Singh
Cast: Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa
Release Date: May 24th 2019
This upcoming Punjabi Film stars Ammy Virk (Laung Laachi, Qismat, Harjeeta) and Sonam Bajwa (Super Singh, Manje Bistre, Sardar Ji 2) in the lead roles. It is set against the backdrop of pre-partition Punjab in a time where tradition dictated that a newlywed woman should stay back at her parents` house for a while after her wedding. The groom was forbidden to enter the bride’s village let alone lay eyes on her. Muklawa is a story of a man who tries to romance his own wife in an era where life was simple but love was difficult.
Chandigarh Amrister Chandigarh
Director: Karan Guliani
Cast: Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta and Rajpal Yadav
Release Date: May 24th 2019
This Gippy Grewal (Carry on Jatta 2, Lucknow Central, Manje Bistre 2) film is set around the premise of a girl coming from Chandigarh to Amritsar with the prospect of rejecting a prospective marriage proposal but in a twist, she ends up spending the day with a boy from Amritsar instead. His constant chatter irritates her but yet they seem to share a chemistry. Between bashing each other culture and arguing along the way, although there were many chances for the two to separate and go their own ways they end up spending the entire day together. She decides to return without meeting the prospective groom and leaves a note for him with the Boy. Will the Boy and Girl part ways with just the memories of this day or will they meet again?
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pinkvilla.com, www.imdb.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
-
Boss Moves: South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2019
-
The Desi Wedding Singer: Superstars Who Performed At Big Fat Indian Weddings
-
Key Life Lessons I Learned From Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Show "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing"
-
April 2019 Hot South Asian Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
-
Anupam Kher On His Emotional Journey Reliving 26/11 In The Critically Acclaimed Film 'Hotel Mumbai'
-
Open Chest With Raj Girn Set To Make Its Global Radio Debut Exclusively On Dash Radio
-
5 Reasons Why We Think Lilly Singh Will Be The Perfect Talk Show Host
-
5 South Asian Shows That You Need To Stream Now
-
Why 'Period. End Of Sentence.' Is The Most Important Movie That You Need To See Now
-
Here's To Getting Hitched: Our 2019 Bollywood Wedding Watchlist!
-
Need A Break From Your Boo? Keep The Galentine's Day Vibe Going With These Binge-Worthy Bollywood And Hollywood Flicks!
-
From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
We're Calling It! TIFF 2018 Film "First Man" Will Be A Major Awards Contender
-
He's In A Western? Riz Ahmed Shines In Offbeat TIFF 2018 Film “The Sisters Brothers”
-
TIFF 2018: Director Nandita Das Shares Her Journey And Her Biopic "Manto"
-
TIFF 2018: "The Man Who Feels No Pain" Director Vasan Bala And His Triumphant Return To Toronto
-
TIFF 2018: 12 South Asian Films That You Must Watch Out For
-
Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
-
Oh No They Didn't: Bollywood Movies That Should Have Ditched Their Sequel
-
Jet Set Go! Our Favourite Bollywood Celebs Who Give Us Serious Travel Goals!
-
Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
-
Wax On! Wax Off! Bollywood Celebs Who Got The Tussauds Treatment
-
TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi
-
Get Your Fright Night Freak On With The Best Psychological Thrillers To Watch
-
Big Bosses: You Won't Believe These Stars Also Own Production Companies
-
You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
-
Bangkok Goes Bollywood: Blockbuster Celeb Moments From IIFA 2018 Awards
-
Be The Best Beach Bum With Our Cool Summer Reading List
-
#SorryNotSorry: Time To Watch These Unapologetically Feminist Flicks
-
Flick Lits: We Need To See These Books On The Big Screen STAT
-
Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
-
A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award
-
They Did It! Our Fave Moments From Sonam Kapoor + Anand Ahuja's Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
Lord Have Mercy! Heavenly Red Carpet Moments From The Met Gala 2018
-
Lock Her Up! You Won't Believe That These Celebs Have Done Jail Time
-
This Is How You Fight Intolerance: JUNO Winner Kiran Ahluwalia Uses Music To Battle The Hate
-
7 South Asian Shows That You Need To Binge-Watch Now
Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!