You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram

Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 06, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

Instagram has been paving a way for illustrators and artists to reach out to a wider audience and some desi talents has caught our eye. From capturing the everyday life struggles to tackling cultural appropriation to raising awareness about body issues, these artists use their platform to take a stand and some even give you a kick out of their funny pieces. Check out these Desi illustrators who are slaying Instagram.

 

Mounica Tata

Insta: @doodleodrama
Her bio reads: Mother of two floofs 🐶 🐶 #illustrator . #cartoonist . #Storyteller.
Why they slay: Her funny and goofy illustrations captures the mind of a young women and her everyday struggles.

 

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram: Mounica Tata.  Photo Credit: instagram.com/doodleodrama

 

 

Asfa Sabrin

Insta: @asfasabrin
Her bio reads: Part time artist / full time hydrated
Why they slay: Her illustrations are powerful and depict deeper subplots in our life and show how we are all simply a work-in-progress.

 

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram:Asfa Sabrin. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/asfasabrin

 

Sailesh Gopalan

Insta: @Brown Paperbag Comics
Why they slay: His comics are hilarious as they poke fun at Indian parents, technology-obsessed society and more!

 

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram: Sailesh Gopalan. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/BrownPaperbagComics

 

Sebin Simon

Insta: @inkologyart
Why they slay: His illustrations take inspirational quotes and depict it in a moving, sometimes hilarious way.

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram:Sebin Simon.  Photo Credit: instagram.com/inkologyart

 

Maria Qamar

Insta: @hatecopy
Her bio reads: FIGHT, BETI, FIGHT!
Whey they slay: This Toronto artist (and The ANOKHI List alum) tackles cultural appropriation and her ‘Trust No Aunty’ pieces are hilarious! Even Mindy Kaling is a fan.

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram: HateCopy. Photo Credit: instagram.com/hatecopy

 

Neha

Insta: @Neha.Doodles
Her bio reads: Content Creator & Illustrator 😂 Comics & Doodle Artist 😍 Self Love Warrior 🙈 TeamUnibrow
Why they slay: Her doodles are LOL and filled with witty banter.

 

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram: Neha Doodles. Photo Credit: instagram.com/neha.doodles

 

Alicia Souza

Insta: @aliciasouza
Her bio reads: Illustrator // 🐶 🐭 mummy// #comics #illustrationartist
Why they slay: Hilarious and full of life, Alicia’s art brings some cute characters to life.

Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram: Alicia Souza. Photo Credit: instagram.com/aliciasouza

 

