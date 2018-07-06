You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram

Instagram has been paving a way for illustrators and artists to reach out to a wider audience and some desi talents has caught our eye. From capturing the everyday life struggles to tackling cultural appropriation to raising awareness about body issues, these artists use their platform to take a stand and some even give you a kick out of their funny pieces. Check out these Desi illustrators who are slaying Instagram.

Mounica Tata

Insta: @doodleodrama

Her bio reads: Mother of two floofs 🐶 🐶 #illustrator . #cartoonist . #Storyteller.

Why they slay: Her funny and goofy illustrations captures the mind of a young women and her everyday struggles.

Asfa Sabrin

Insta: @asfasabrin

Her bio reads: Part time artist / full time hydrated

Why they slay: Her illustrations are powerful and depict deeper subplots in our life and show how we are all simply a work-in-progress.

Sailesh Gopalan

Insta: @Brown Paperbag Comics

Why they slay: His comics are hilarious as they poke fun at Indian parents, technology-obsessed society and more!

Sebin Simon

Insta: @inkologyart

Why they slay: His illustrations take inspirational quotes and depict it in a moving, sometimes hilarious way.

Maria Qamar

Insta: @hatecopy

Her bio reads: FIGHT, BETI, FIGHT!

Whey they slay: This Toronto artist (and The ANOKHI List alum) tackles cultural appropriation and her ‘Trust No Aunty’ pieces are hilarious! Even Mindy Kaling is a fan.

Neha

Insta: @Neha.Doodles

Her bio reads: Content Creator & Illustrator 😂 Comics & Doodle Artist 😍 Self Love Warrior 🙈 TeamUnibrow

Why they slay: Her doodles are LOL and filled with witty banter.

Alicia Souza

Insta: @aliciasouza

Her bio reads: Illustrator // 🐶 🐭 mummy// #comics #illustrationartist

Why they slay: Hilarious and full of life, Alicia’s art brings some cute characters to life.



Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram