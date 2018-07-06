You Need To Follow These Desi Illustrators Who Are Slaying Instagram
Showbiz & Celebrity Jul 06, 2018
Instagram has been paving a way for illustrators and artists to reach out to a wider audience and some desi talents has caught our eye. From capturing the everyday life struggles to tackling cultural appropriation to raising awareness about body issues, these artists use their platform to take a stand and some even give you a kick out of their funny pieces. Check out these Desi illustrators who are slaying Instagram.
Mounica Tata
Insta: @doodleodrama
Her bio reads: Mother of two floofs 🐶 🐶 #illustrator . #cartoonist . #Storyteller.
Why they slay: Her funny and goofy illustrations captures the mind of a young women and her everyday struggles.
Asfa Sabrin
Insta: @asfasabrin
Her bio reads: Part time artist / full time hydrated
Why they slay: Her illustrations are powerful and depict deeper subplots in our life and show how we are all simply a work-in-progress.
Sailesh Gopalan
Insta: @Brown Paperbag Comics
Why they slay: His comics are hilarious as they poke fun at Indian parents, technology-obsessed society and more!
Sebin Simon
Insta: @inkologyart
Why they slay: His illustrations take inspirational quotes and depict it in a moving, sometimes hilarious way.
Maria Qamar
Insta: @hatecopy
Her bio reads: FIGHT, BETI, FIGHT!
Whey they slay: This Toronto artist (and The ANOKHI List alum) tackles cultural appropriation and her ‘Trust No Aunty’ pieces are hilarious! Even Mindy Kaling is a fan.
Neha
Insta: @Neha.Doodles
Her bio reads: Content Creator & Illustrator 😂 Comics & Doodle Artist 😍 Self Love Warrior 🙈 TeamUnibrow
Why they slay: Her doodles are LOL and filled with witty banter.
Alicia Souza
Insta: @aliciasouza
Her bio reads: Illustrator // 🐶 🐭 mummy// #comics #illustrationartist
Why they slay: Hilarious and full of life, Alicia’s art brings some cute characters to life.
Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
Showbiz & Celebrity
