Showbiz & Celebrity / Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!

Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!

Showbiz & Celebrity Mar 16, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Bollywood was seriously fêted at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018 recently held in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were among the celebrities who brought their star wattage to the red carpet.

The awards gala presented by India’s edition of Hello! magazine brought out Bollywood’s major players including some serious fashion power on the red carpet by Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput and Sidharth Malhotra. Malhotra was honoured with the Most Stylish Man of the Year award. Shah Rukh Khan was present to support his wife Gauri Khan who took home the Excellence in Design Award.

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/Filmfare

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Kriti Sanon. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kritisanon

However, it was power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who stole the show. Padukone won Entertainer of the Year (Female), which she received from her idol Rekha, while Singh won Entertainer of the Year (Male). He dedicated his award to the late Sridevi, who passed away a few weeks ago.

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/Filmfare

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone brought their adorable PDA the event. Photo Credit:Masala

 

In turn, Rekha was given the Cinematic Icon of the Year award, which was presented to her by Ranveer Singh. She was flattered to receive the award from the Padmaavat star. She said: “I am honoured, this is a moment for me, and to receive it from one of the greatest actors of our country, versatility to a point of fault, yes that’s you Ranveer Singh!”

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Rekha on the red carpet. Photo Credit: www.indiatvnews.com

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018
Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Ranveer Singh presents Cinematic Icon of the Year award to Rekha. Photo Credit: Bollywoodleaks

 

Shahid Kapoor was recognized for his work for the past year and awarded the Critics Best Actor award, which was picked up his wife Mira Rajput as the actor was away shooting his next film.

 

Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018: Mira Rajput. Photo Credit: Instagram.com/Filmfare

 

Check out the full list of winners below: 

Critics Best Actor of the Year: Shahid Kapoor

Most Stylish Man of the Year Award: Sidharth Malhotra

Rising Star of the Year Award: Kriti Sanon

Most Versatile Personality of the Year: Karan Johar

Entertainer of the Year (Female): Deepika Padukone

Excellence in Design Award: Gauri Khan

Cinematic Icon of the Year Award: Rekha

Entertainer of the Year Award (Male): Ranveer Singh

Popular Choice: Rajkummar Rao

Stylish Woman of the Year: Shweta Nanda

Outstanding Personality of the Year: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram.com/filmfare; Instagram.com/kritisanon

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Showbiz & Celebrity

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!
Current News

The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!
Fashion & Style

You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Culture & Lifestyle

The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
Beauty & Grooming

DIY Tips With 5 Concealers That Actually Do Cover Up!
Beauty & Grooming

Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends That You Need In Your Life!
Beauty & Grooming

Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!
Fashion & Style

You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Culture & Lifestyle

The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
Beauty & Grooming

DIY Tips With 5 Concealers That Actually Do Cover Up!
Beauty & Grooming

Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends That You Need In Your Life!
Business

OCTV: Celebrity Chef Vikram Vij's Unique Journey Through Food - ANOKHI Awards Interview

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!
Fashion & Style

You Can't Ignore These Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Culture & Lifestyle

The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
Beauty & Grooming

DIY Tips With 5 Concealers That Actually Do Cover Up!
Beauty & Grooming

Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends That You Need In Your Life!
Fashion & Beauty
Holi — this Spring's Beauty Inspiration

DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!