Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2018: The Complete List Of Bollywood Winners Here!

Bollywood was seriously fêted at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2018 recently held in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were among the celebrities who brought their star wattage to the red carpet.

The awards gala presented by India’s edition of Hello! magazine brought out Bollywood’s major players including some serious fashion power on the red carpet by Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput and Sidharth Malhotra. Malhotra was honoured with the Most Stylish Man of the Year award. Shah Rukh Khan was present to support his wife Gauri Khan who took home the Excellence in Design Award.

However, it was power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who stole the show. Padukone won Entertainer of the Year (Female), which she received from her idol Rekha, while Singh won Entertainer of the Year (Male). He dedicated his award to the late Sridevi, who passed away a few weeks ago.

In turn, Rekha was given the Cinematic Icon of the Year award, which was presented to her by Ranveer Singh. She was flattered to receive the award from the Padmaavat star. She said: “I am honoured, this is a moment for me, and to receive it from one of the greatest actors of our country, versatility to a point of fault, yes that’s you Ranveer Singh!”

Shahid Kapoor was recognized for his work for the past year and awarded the Critics Best Actor award, which was picked up his wife Mira Rajput as the actor was away shooting his next film.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Critics Best Actor of the Year: Shahid Kapoor

Most Stylish Man of the Year Award: Sidharth Malhotra

Rising Star of the Year Award: Kriti Sanon

Most Versatile Personality of the Year: Karan Johar

Entertainer of the Year (Female): Deepika Padukone

Excellence in Design Award: Gauri Khan

Cinematic Icon of the Year Award: Rekha

Entertainer of the Year Award (Male): Ranveer Singh

Popular Choice: Rajkummar Rao

Stylish Woman of the Year: Shweta Nanda



Outstanding Personality of the Year: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram.com/filmfare; Instagram.com/kritisanon