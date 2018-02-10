Sponsors Who Powered Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017
‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017’ rolled out the red carpet to welcome some of the world’s most renowned names in the areas of business, media, entertainment, crusader, and glamour, at Toronto’s historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, on Tuesday November 28th. The evening began with a sizzling red carpet reception with over 30 celebrities and personalities making the fateful walk down a 36 foot red carpet, which included ANOKHI Pulse Tv’s famous gold couch lounge against the backdrop of music by DJ Fizza.
This was followed by a 2.5-hour auditorium style awards-fashion-entertainment show with 18 awards honours, 4 live musical performances, and a first of its kind fashion runway show, and hosted by 6 prominent personalities in media and entertainment.
A special thanks to our sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.
Presenting Sponsor: Hotstar
Chrome Sponsor: Brar’s Desserts
Copper Sponsor: Rogers, Cargojet, Home Of Dentistry
Tin Sponsors: Vasanti Cosmetics V
enue Partner: Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex
Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto
Charity Partner: [free-them]
Event Logistics Management: Think Big Productions
Talent Management By: Chic Events by Sonia
Award Show Produced & Directed By: Krista Slack
Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By: Toronto Fashion Academy
Show Animations By: Philip Studios
Hair Sponsor: Joico
Makeup Sponsor: Pretty Woman Cosmetics
Talent & Volunteer Meals Sponsored By: Eat Clean Meals
Featured Drink (Welcome Soiree) Sponsored By: Jaan Liquor
Floral Sponsor By: Jennifer Rabanillo Event Design Decor
Print Media Partner: The Weekly Voice
Branding By: AnEntity Inc.
Media Relations By: Media Works
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Empire Entertainment, Must Be Kismet, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Society’s Choice
