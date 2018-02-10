All Episodes / Anokhi Spotlight TV / Sponsors Who Powered Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017

Sponsors Who Powered Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017

All Episodes Anokhi Spotlight TV Feb 10, 2018

Vasudha Sharma

by  

‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017’ rolled out the red carpet to welcome some of the world’s most renowned names in the areas of business, media, entertainment, crusader, and glamour, at Toronto’s historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, on Tuesday November 28th. The evening began with a sizzling red carpet reception with over 30 celebrities and personalities making the fateful walk down a 36 foot red carpet, which included ANOKHI Pulse Tv’s famous gold couch lounge against the backdrop of music by DJ Fizza.

This was followed by a 2.5-hour auditorium style awards-fashion-entertainment show with 18 awards honours, 4 live musical performances, and a first of its kind fashion runway show, and hosted by 6 prominent personalities in media and entertainment.

A special thanks to our sponsors and partners for their invaluable support this year.

Presenting Sponsor: Hotstar

Chrome Sponsor: Brar’s Desserts

Copper Sponsor: Rogers, Cargojet, Home Of Dentistry

Tin Sponsors: Vasanti Cosmetics V

enue Partner: Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex

Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto

Charity Partner: [free-them]

Event Logistics Management: Think Big Productions

Talent Management By: Chic Events by Sonia

Award Show Produced & Directed By: Krista Slack

Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By: Toronto Fashion Academy

Show Animations By: Philip Studios

Hair Sponsor: Joico

Makeup Sponsor: Pretty Woman Cosmetics

Talent & Volunteer Meals Sponsored By: Eat Clean Meals

Featured Drink (Welcome Soiree) Sponsored By: Jaan Liquor

Floral Sponsor By: Jennifer Rabanillo Event Design Decor

Print Media Partner: The Weekly Voice

Branding By: AnEntity Inc.

Media Relations By: Media Works

Promotional Partners: Besharam, Empire Entertainment, Must Be Kismet, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Society’s Choice

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
Current News

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards

FEATURED

Hollywood

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
Hollywood
mental health

Why Don't We Want To Talk About Mental Health?
Fashion & Beauty

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Awesome Recipes
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
Awesome Recipes

Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
Awesome Recipes
One-On-One with Designer Ali Xeeshan

One-On-One With Pakistani Celebrity & Bridal Designer Ali Xeeshan

Trending

mental health

Why Don't We Want To Talk About Mental Health?
Fashion & Beauty

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Hollywood

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
Awesome Recipes
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
Fashion & Style

Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights

Popular

Anokhi Today Special Report: Vineet Kumar Singh & Zoya Hussain Talk 'The Brawler'
Hollywood

Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
Fashion & Style

Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
Fashion & Style
mental health

Why Don't We Want To Talk About Mental Health?
Fashion & Beauty

Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Awesome Recipes
Jerk Chicken with Rice and Peas Recipe

Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe