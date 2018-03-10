All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / ANOKHI Pulse TV at Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival

Vasudha Sharma

The 4th annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFW SAFF) showcased feature films, short movies and documentaries that explore issues affecting South Asians living and working in America, as well as South Asians back home. The vision of DFW SAFF is to promote the perspectives and voices of the South Asian community in the Greater Dallas Metroplex area through cinema.

In Part I of our series on DFW SAFF, ANOKHI Pulse TV speaks to the cast of breakthrough films like ‘The Valley’ starring Suchitra Pillai and Alyy Khan and with the Actors/Filmmakers – Sangeeta Agrawal and Sri Mirajkar of the film ‘Five O’Clock Shadow’. Also listen into why Festival Director Jitin Hingorani chose the Dallas/Fort Worth area to launch a South Asian Film Festival.

For more details, visit: http://www.dfwsaff.com/

