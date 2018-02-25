Musical Performances at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017

Live performances by South Asian music stars like Mili Soch, Roveena, Raxstar and Deep Jandu enthralled guests at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 held in Toronto, Canada at the historical Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, in celebration of ANOKHI Media’s 14th anniversary.

The first performance was by Desi Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Mili Soch, who reinvents Desi music by infusing urban sounds. Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Roveena dazzled the stage next with her soulful voice. Award-winning Rap Artist Raxstar had the audience spellbound with his immaculate rapping style and hip-hop beats. The highlight of the evening was Bhangra singer Deep Jandu’s high-energy finale performance.

