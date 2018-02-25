Musical Performances at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV Feb 25, 2018
Live performances by South Asian music stars like Mili Soch, Roveena, Raxstar and Deep Jandu enthralled guests at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 held in Toronto, Canada at the historical Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017, in celebration of ANOKHI Media’s 14th anniversary.
The first performance was by Desi Rap/Hip-Hop Artist Mili Soch, who reinvents Desi music by infusing urban sounds. Award-winning Singer-Songwriter Roveena dazzled the stage next with her soulful voice. Award-winning Rap Artist Raxstar had the audience spellbound with his immaculate rapping style and hip-hop beats. The highlight of the evening was Bhangra singer Deep Jandu’s high-energy finale performance.
For more highlights from #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017, watch:
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II
Designer Ali Xeeshan’s Couture Show at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017
COMMENTS
The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Global South Asians Honoured at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
-
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II
-
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I
-
Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser
-
George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'
-
The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna
-
Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs
-
Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says 'Darwaza Band'
-
IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji
-
T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment
-
T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty | Fate of the Furious Breaks Records | IIFA in New York
-
Rakhi Sawant Wanted by Police | Kendall Jenner in Pepsi Ad | ANTM Drops Age Limit
-
Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbery Details | Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan | The Anokhi Prestige Experience
-
James and the Giant Peach | 'Moonlight's' men model Calvin Klein | Hrithik Roshan's Workout Regime
-
US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy
Anokhi Pulse TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!