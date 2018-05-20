All Episodes / Anokhi Spotlight TV / ‘The Next Wave Benefit’ for ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada

‘The Next Wave Benefit’ for ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada

All Episodes Anokhi Spotlight TV May 20, 2018

Vasudha Sharma

‘The Next Wave’, benefitting Adrian Grenier’s charity ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada was organized by Evolution Public Relations Inc during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. 

‘The Next Wave’ was a 4-hour cocktail party dedicated to raising funds and awareness for issues surrounding ocean health. Hollywood’s elite showed their support for ocean health at a #makinwaves booth and participated in a silent art auction instalment. ANOKHI Spotlight TV brings you highlights from the evening.

For more coverage from TIFF 2017, also watch:

Priyanka Chopra Opens Toronto International Film Festival with #ShareHerJourney Soirée

APTV: Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017

Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion with L’Oréal X TIFF

TIFF 2017 Soirées | Yorkville Stylist Suite | Mongrel House | Birks V.I.P Suite | Bask-it-Style

 

Anokhi Spotlight TV

