‘The Next Wave Benefit’ for ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada
All Episodes Anokhi Spotlight TV May 20, 2018
‘The Next Wave’, benefitting Adrian Grenier’s charity ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada was organized by Evolution Public Relations Inc during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017.
‘The Next Wave’ was a 4-hour cocktail party dedicated to raising funds and awareness for issues surrounding ocean health. Hollywood’s elite showed their support for ocean health at a #makinwaves booth and participated in a silent art auction instalment. ANOKHI Spotlight TV brings you highlights from the evening.
For more coverage from TIFF 2017, also watch:
Priyanka Chopra Opens Toronto International Film Festival with #ShareHerJourney Soirée
APTV: Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion with L’Oréal X TIFF
TIFF 2017 Soirées | Yorkville Stylist Suite | Mongrel House | Birks V.I.P Suite | Bask-it-Style
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
TIFF 2017 Soirées | Yorkville Stylist Suite | Mongrel House | Birks V.I.P Suite | Bask-it-Style
-
Sponsors Who Powered Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017
-
Designer Ali Xeeshan's Couture Show at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017
-
Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion at L'Oréal X TIFF Party
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!