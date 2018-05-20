‘The Next Wave Benefit’ for ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada

‘The Next Wave’, benefitting Adrian Grenier’s charity ‘The Lonely Whale Foundation’ and WWF Canada was organized by Evolution Public Relations Inc during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017.

‘The Next Wave’ was a 4-hour cocktail party dedicated to raising funds and awareness for issues surrounding ocean health. Hollywood’s elite showed their support for ocean health at a #makinwaves booth and participated in a silent art auction instalment. ANOKHI Spotlight TV brings you highlights from the evening.

