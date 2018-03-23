ANOKHI’s First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 23, 2018
Are you ready for the most happening networking event of the season? The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E) is back with its first event of 2018 – #ThisIsMyGlamour18 – taking place on May 6th, 2018 at the Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto, with its spectacular panoramic city and lake views. Get your tickets HERE.
The historically sold out events have featured diverse networking opportunities with experts, influencers and attendees, celebrity fireside chats, inspirational keynote speeches, informative and thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive demonstrations, entertaining performances and lots more! Attendees have also enjoyed scrumptious lunches, and snacks and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the event, as well as a bustling gift bag to take home with tons of amazing goodies from our various vendors and sponsors.
This year we are bringing you all this and more, so don’t miss out! The second event in this boutique lifestyle event series – titled #ThisIsMyWellness2018 – will take place on August 12th, 2018 at the same venue.
TICKETS:
Take advantage of Early Bird ticket pricing at $50 per person, now available for purchase HERE. This is a discount of 17% off the full ticket price (at $60 per person). Only available till April 12th, 11:59 pm EST!
Coming with a larger group of friends or family? Benefit from our Bulk Pricing, at $40 per person (minimum 3 to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction). You avail a discount of 33% off the full ticket price.
And we are psyched to offer the bundle price of $85 per person for ANOKHI’s loyal attendees, who would like to attend both of the T.A.P.E events this year.
EVENT:
Stay tuned for announcements on celebrities, talent and sponsors joining this event. Our previous attendees have included:
– Melinda Shankar (Degrassi, How To Be Indie)
– Joan Kelley Walker (Real Housewives of Toronto)
– Hatecopy (Desi pop artist)
– Babbu the Painter (Desi pop artist)
– Pooja Handa (cp24)
– Emmanuel Sandhu (Canadian figure skater)
– Sonia Jhas (wellness expert)
& LOTS MORE!
Never been to our events? Check out our previous events’ video and photo highlights HERE.
Interested in participating in our on-stage program as an expert, specialist, influencer or performer? Email Raj.Girn@AnokhiMedia.com with:
– Your name
– Area of Expertise
– Bio/Resume
– Website/Social Page(s)
– Awards/Memberships/Acknowledgements
– Why You Think You Could Add Value To Our Event
SPONSORSHIP:
These events are perfect for brands and organizations trying to reach an ever-growing niche market with a great buying power. You can benefit from our various packages (ranging from $500 to $7,500) that will provide you with brand amplification (with various forms of both digital and onsite marketing), experiential marketing, and ton of media coverage and credit to utilize! Interested in sponsorship opportunities available? Contact us at Sponsorships@AnokhiMedia.com to see what we have to offer.
BECOME A MEMBER:
We welcome you to join our new “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience” Facebook group HERE (you must be logged into Facebook), to stay up-to-date with everything T.A.P.E, and benefit from:
– Exclusive Discounts & Offers Not Available Anywhere Else
– Monthly PRESTIGE Newsletter Membership
– First Right To Tickets BEFORE They Become Available To The Public
– Virtual Networking Opportunities
& MORE!
Stay tuned for more announcements, and we look forward to seeing you at #ThisIsMyGlamour18 on May 6th, Toronto!
Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI.
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...
