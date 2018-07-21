TIFF Pays Homage To The Legacy Of Sridevi

As the world still reels from Bollywood icon Sridevi Kapoor’s untimely and shocking death earlier this year, many of her Toronto based fans came together to pay homage to the star at a beautiful tribute thrown by TIFF Bell Lightbox. A wonderful celebration last week of her Indian cinema reign, it proved to be a night of shared memories and experiences of her work, through reliving some of her iconic roles together.

The evening commenced with a special red carpet arrival experience, where guests had the opportunity to showcase their Sridevi inspired elaborate costumes. Attendees loved the beautiful South Asian rikshaw against a lavish and colorful backdrop, perfect for some great photo ops. Near life sized elephant statues and gorgeous florals amped up the visuals, bringing a lovely Bollywood touch to the venue.

And which Bollywood party is complete without some delicious Lassi and Indian snacks?

A lively drum performance was followed by a Bollywood dance showcase, which led straight into the screening of one of Sridevi’s most beloved movies, Chandni. Released in 1989, the movie is listed as one of the greatest Indian movies of all time, as it marked the rejuvenation of the romantic musical genre. Playing the titular role not only marked Sridevi as one of the top Indian actresses, but also made her a great style icon, with her ‘Chandni look’ replicated by both the common Indian population as well as stylists for other actresses for many years to come.

Guests relived the Chandni experience together, watching the late actress at her best on the big screen.

The tribute was also attended by some of Canada’s top South Asian influencers and personalities; Kiran Rai aka Kay Ray, Humble The Poet, Nayani Thiyagarajah, Babbu the Painter, Humzer A. Mian (Manghoe Lassi), Aliya Pabani and The Sandy Lion.

Décor was provided by Dream Party Décor.

Florals were provided by Jasmine Florals.

Lassi and snacks were provided by Bombay Street Food.

Dance performance by Sanksriti Arts.

Drum performances by Folk’n Guys.

The creative vision of the event was by Artistic Director, Iman Grewal.

The Hawa Hawaii girl will live forever in our memories, through her many roles that made a lasting impact for generations to come.